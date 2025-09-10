NPP Youth Wing Plans Police Headquarters Protest Over Alleged Bias

The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party has announced plans to march to Ghana Police Headquarters to protest what they describe as systematic harassment and bias against party members and supporters.

The planned demonstration follows a series of recent arrests that the opposition NPP youth wing claims demonstrate discriminatory law enforcement practices. The announcement comes after the Monday arrest of NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, known as Abronye, on charges of “offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace”.

In a social media statement, the NPP youth wing expressed frustration over arrests they characterize as targeting harsh criticism of the current government while allegedly ignoring similar conduct from National Democratic Congress supporters. Abronye was remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court and is scheduled to reappear on Friday, September 12, 2025.

“The Ghana Police Service has demonstrated immeasurable bias against the NPP since the inception of this administration,” the youth wing stated in their social media announcement. They cited multiple arrests including those of Gordon Asare Bediako, Chairman Wontumi, and social media activists they claim were detained for political criticism rather than criminal offenses.

The planned protest follows a previous incident in August 2025 when NPP supporters, led by National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha, gathered at Police Headquarters demanding the release of social media activist Daniel Adomako, known as “Sir Obama Pokuase,” and three others.

The youth wing’s statement accused police of selective enforcement, claiming similar critical statements from NDC members have gone unaddressed. “The police has refused to arrest similar acts from the NDC. We therefore find the actions of the police service extremely bias and discriminatory,” their statement read.

NPP communications team member Kwesi Botchway Jnr has alleged that Abronye’s arrest is linked to his criticism of the Inspector General of Police, adding another layer to the party’s claims of political persecution.

The protest announcement reflects growing tensions between Ghana’s main opposition party and law enforcement under the current NDC administration. Previous NPP youth statements have accused police of bias and intolerance toward individuals perceived to be aligned with the party.

The Ghana Police Service has not immediately responded to the NPP youth wing’s allegations of bias or provided comment on the planned demonstration. Under Ghanaian law, organizers must notify police of planned protests, though it remains unclear whether formal notification has been submitted for this march.

The planned protest highlights ongoing political tensions as Ghana approaches future electoral cycles. Both major parties have previously accused law enforcement of partisan behavior, with the NDC youth wing in September 2024 alleging the police had become “a mere puppet” of the then-ruling NPP.

Political observers note that allegations of police bias have historically been made by opposition parties across different administrations, suggesting systemic challenges in maintaining law enforcement neutrality during politically charged periods.

The NPP youth wing concluded their statement with rally cries typically associated with student activism, declaring “Hence Aluta!” and promising to deliver their message “in grand style” to police leadership.

