NPP Youth Group Endorses Gordon Asare Bediako for Party’s Director of Communication

The United Grassroots for 2028, a nationwide coalition of New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth, has officially declared its support for Mr. Gordon Asare Bediako to contest for the position of Director of Communication of the party.

In a statement issued from Tamale, the group praised Mr. Bediako’s communication skills, loyalty, and consistent advocacy for the party’s policies and achievements, describing him as a unifying figure capable of strengthening the NPP’s messaging machinery.

“After careful observation and engagement, we are convinced that Mr. Gordon Asare Bediako possesses the capacity and exceptional skills required to perform creditably in the role of Director of Communication,” the statement said.

Danjumah Ayuba Mallam, leader of United Grassroots for 2028, highlighted Mr. Bediako’s deep understanding of party structures and grassroots dynamics, noting that his experience makes him an asset to the party ahead of future electoral contests.

The group also pledged to mobilize nationwide support for Mr. Bediako, emphasizing their commitment to promoting capable and hardworking youth into leadership positions within the NPP.

The endorsement signals growing grassroots momentum for Mr. Bediako as the party prepares for internal elections and future political engagements.