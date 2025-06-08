NPP US Chapter Launches Diaspora Engagement Initiative

The Washington DC Metro Area Chapter of Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) has initiated a program to strengthen ties with the Ghanaian diaspora community.

Chapter Chairman Janis Asare-Bediako stated the effort aims to deepen engagement with Ghanaians in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia through event participation, volunteer work, and community organization partnerships.

“The goal is to foster greater trust, understanding, and involvement in community affairs while using the platform to highlight the values and vision of the New Patriotic Party,” Asare-Bediako said.

Party officials indicate diaspora communities can influence voter behavior in Ghana through remittances and communication channels. “If we can get the diaspora to buy into the NPP vision through our activities, they become natural conduits to propagate the party’s message to family and friends in Ghana,” the chapter noted.

The initiative launched with a May 31 community walk co-hosted with the Virginia One Love Keep Fit Club and Virginia Ladies group, promoting wellness and community involvement. Additional events are planned in coming months as part of long-term strategy development ahead of Ghana’s 2028 general elections.

Ghana permits overseas citizens to vote in national elections through a limited proxy voting system established in 2020.