New Patriotic Party communications member Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has called for renewed grassroots engagement within the party as preparations begin for Ghana’s 2028 general elections.

In a public statement, the former government spokesperson emphasized reconnecting with core supporters ahead of the NPP’s upcoming early congress.

“The NPP thrives when we nurture these roots,” Boakye-Danquah stated, referencing the party’s founding candlelight meetings. “Like a tree, the NPP thrives when we nurture these roots—the farmers, traders, teachers, and workers who believe in our vision. If we neglect them, our fruits—our successes—will falter.”

He specifically advocated for community-focused outreach: “As we gear up for our early congress to strategize for 2028 and position ourselves as Ghana’s next government, let us recommit to grassroots politics. Let us engage our communities, listen to their needs, and empower every constituency.”

The statement coincides with organizational planning for the NPP’s leadership convention, where electoral strategy formulation will formally commence.