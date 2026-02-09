NPP URGED TO INSTITUTIONALISE 2023 AND 2026 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS OPERATIONAL GUIDELINES ACROSS ALL INTERNAL PARTY CONTESTS

The New Patriotic Party is once again being called upon to undertake sober institutional introspection and to entrench the 2023 and 2026 Presidential Elections Operational Guidelines as the standard regulatory framework for all internal party elections. Experience has shown that poorly managed internal contests have historically exacerbated factionalism, weakened party cohesion, and, in some instances, precipitated defections and independent candidacies; developments that have adversely affected the Party’s electoral fortunes. The recent defection of Alan Kyerematen and the emergence of other aggrieved candidates underscore the enduring risks associated with opaque, contested, and poorly regulated internal electoral processes.

In 2023, the Presidential Elections Committee chaired by Prof. Mike Oquaye introduced a pioneering operational framework that sought to guarantee fairness, transparency, and procedural integrity. Despite initial resistance from some stakeholders, the Committee’s approach significantly enhanced stakeholder confidence and set a new benchmark for internal democratic practice within the Party.

Building on this foundation, the Joseph Osei-Owusu (Joe Wise) Committee adopted and refined these guidelines in 2026, introducing targeted enhancements that strengthened procedural clarity, enforcement mechanisms, and institutional discipline. The result was a nationwide, incident-free presidential election; widely acclaimed for its credibility, transparency, and operational excellence. Notwithstanding intense stakeholder pressures, agitation, and even attempts to undermine the Committee, the Chairman and his team maintained institutional independence, upheld zero tolerance for opacity, and reaffirmed the principle that electoral legitimacy must be earned transparently and competitively.

The decisive and incontestable election of His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stands as a testament to the efficacy of these guidelines and the renewed credibility of the Party’s internal democratic architecture. It is therefore strategically imperative that these operational standards be institutionalised across all internal party elections and embedded within the Party’s governance framework.

As the Party transitions into the 2028 electoral cycle, it is recommended that the expertise and institutional discipline of the Joe Wise Committee be integrated into the core strategic and campaign architecture of the Bawumia campaign. The Party at this critical juncture requires principled leadership, institutional courage, and individuals who will uphold integrity over expediency.

The Committee and its members deserve formal commendation, recognition, and institutional acknowledgment for stabilising the Party, restoring confidence in its internal democratic processes, and safeguarding its unity and credibility.

Long live the New Patriotic Party.

Prof. Joseph Danquah

University of Bradford, UK

[email protected]