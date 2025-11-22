NPP Urged to Hold Flagbearer Debate Before January Primaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) should organize a public debate among its five presidential aspirants to help delegates make informed choices ahead of the 31 January 2026 primaries, a campaign spokesperson has urged.

Yaw Opoku Mensah, speaking for Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum’s campaign on The Forum program broadcast on Asaase Radio, called for party leadership to create a single platform where all candidates can present their policies and visions directly to delegates.

“I have on numerous platforms called that the party should from today start looking at means of bringing all the aspirants on a single platform for a flagbearer debate,” Mensah told host Wilberforce Asare during the radio appearance. “It affords the delegates to understand what these individuals are bringing on board and allows them to make informed decisions.”

The call reflects growing interest in transparency within the opposition party’s selection process. Five aspirants are competing for the NPP flagbearership: Kennedy Agyapong (ballot position one), Dr. Bryan Acheampong (ballot position two), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (ballot position three), Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (ballot position four), and Kwabena Agyepong (ballot position five).

Mensah acknowledged that aspirants are already engaging party members through constituency visits but argued that a debate would provide additional transparency and strengthen democratic practices within the NPP. “Just as it is done during presidential elections, these processes deepen our democracy and the very institution that fought for the democracy we are enjoying since 1992,” he stated.

The spokesperson suggested that a formal debate could reduce speculation and noise surrounding the race. “Leadership must show the way and look at it from that perspective. It would also minimize the noise within the media space,” Mensah added.

The NPP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) set the primary date for 31 January 2026 during a meeting held on 17 June 2025. The decision gives the eventual winner ample time to prepare for the 2028 general elections following the party’s defeat in the December 2024 polls.

Dr. Adutwum, whose campaign Mensah represents, brings extensive credentials in education policy and administration. Born in Jachie in the Ashanti Region on 9 April 1964, Adutwum holds a PhD in Educational Policy, Planning and Administration from the University of Southern California, earned in 2009. He served as Ghana’s Minister of Education from March 2021 and represents the Bosomtwe Constituency in Parliament.

Before returning to Ghana, Adutwum founded and led the New Designs Charter Schools network in Los Angeles, California, where he worked as a mathematics teacher and education administrator for over two decades. His educational background includes degrees from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of La Verne.

The five contestants represent diverse backgrounds and political experience. Dr. Bawumia served as Vice President and was the NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate. Kennedy Agyapong is a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central and prominent businessman. Dr. Bryan Acheampong served as Minister for Food and Agriculture and represents Abetifi constituency. Kwabena Agyepong previously held the position of NPP General Secretary.

The NPP Presidential Elections Committee recently completed a nationwide voter album verification and validation exercise covering all constituencies and external branches. All aspirants received the provisional voter register on 13 November 2025 for a two-week verification period before the final list was confirmed.

The party has established safeguards to maintain civility during the campaign period, including a five-member ad hoc committee chaired by Ing Kwasi Abeasi to monitor aspirants’ conduct and prevent personal attacks. The committee can recommend disciplinary measures to protect party unity.

“Delegates and Ghanaians are keenly awaiting Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to take part in such a debate,” Mensah said, expressing confidence that his candidate would benefit from direct policy comparisons.

Political observers note that while constituency tours allow aspirants to engage grassroots supporters, a televised debate would reach broader audiences and create permanent records of policy positions. Such debates have become standard practice in Ghanaian presidential elections, with the Institute of Economic Affairs and other civic organizations regularly hosting multi-candidate forums.

The NPP has not yet announced whether it will adopt the debate format suggested by the Adutwum campaign. Party leadership faces the challenge of balancing internal democratic processes with the need to minimize divisions that could affect the 2028 electoral prospects.

The primary will mark a critical moment for the NPP as it seeks to rebuild following its 2024 electoral defeat. The Electoral Commission will oversee ballot printing, distribution, and monitoring to ensure compliance with operational guidelines, while the Ghana Police Service will handle exclusive security control on election day.