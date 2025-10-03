NPP/UP Tradition the Custodian of Best Single Digit Inflation Data in Ghana

The members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been busy celebrating a single-digit inflation of 9.4% for the month of September 2025, creating an impression that they have better records of inflation data than the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, Facts and Data prove that the governments of UP Tradition/New Patriotic Party (NPP) hold the best inflation data when it comes to single-digit inflation.

Below are the FACTS & DATA regarding single-digit inflation rates (0-10%) recorded in the history of Ghana:

*Busia’s Government (UP Tradition)*

3.03% achieved in 1970

7.32% achieved in 1969

9.56% achieved in 1971

10.07% achieved in 1972

Kufuor’s Government (UP Tradition)

9.36% achieved in 2002

10.73% achieved in 2007

*Akufo-Addo’s Government (UP Tradition)*

7.81% achieved in 2018

7.14% achieved in 2019

9.89% achieved in 2020

9.97% achieved in 2021

Now, let’s check the records of NDC Governments in terms of achieving a single-digit inflation (0-10%):

*Rawlings’ Government*

4.87% achieved in 1999

10.06% achieved in 1992

10.31% achieved in 1985

*Mills’ Government*

8.73% achieved in 2011

10.73% achieved in 2010

*Mahama’s Government (2013-2016)*

The first term of Mahama’s government from 2013-2016 NEVER achieved a single-digit inflation data. The best inflation rate recorded under the first term of Mahama’s government was 11.67%, achieved in 2013.

Therefore, the 9.4% single-digit inflation rate recorded in the month of September 2025 is a significant achievement for H. E. John Mahama, but the NDC should stop making unnecessary noise about it because this is the first time a single-digit inflation has been achieved by John Mahama’s government both in his first and second term.

We are hoping that, Mahama’s government will be able to achieve the yearly Inflation target of 11% as captured in the 2025 Budget Speech.

*Conclusion*

So far, the facts and data indicate that:

1. Busia government is the overall best in terms of achieving single-digit inflation rates.

2. Akufo-Addo’s government is the second best in terms of achieving single-digit inflation rates, and this achievement can largely be credited to Ken Ofori-Atta, and Governor Ernest Addison, who were strictly responsible for the management of the Fiscal Policy and Monetary Policy of Akufo-Addo’s government.

3. Rawlings’ government is the 3rd best in terms of achieving single-digit inflation rates.

4. Mills’ government is the 4th best in terms of achieving single-digit inflation rates.

5. Kufuor’s government is the 5th best in terms of achieving single-digit inflation rates

6. Mahama’s government during the first term (2013-2016) will be the 6th best in terms of achieving single-digit inflation.

H. E. John Mahama under his second term now has every opportunity to achieve better results in terms of single-digit inflation rates, and we hope that he will be able to deliver and perform better than his first term in government.

7. NPP/UP Tradition has achieved the lowest single-digit inflation of 3.03% whereas the NDC best inflation rate ever achieved was 4.87%.

Therefore, until NDC achieves a single-digit inflation better than 3.03%, the NPP/UP Tradition still holds the title as the best achiever of single-digit inflation rate in the history of Ghana.

Also, until Mahama’s government achieves a single-digit inflation rates throughout the 4-year mandate just like Akufo-Addo’s government achieved from 2018-2021, the NDC can NEVER say that Mahama’s government is better than Akufo-Addo’s government in terms of Single-digit inflation data.

… Signed….

Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD)

Founding President of UP Tradition Institute.