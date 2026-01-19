NPP to Hold Joint Stakeholders Meeting as Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold a Joint Stakeholders Meeting on Thursday, January 22, 2026, as part of efforts to promote unity, cohesion, and discipline ahead of its presidential primaries.

The meeting, scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Asante Hall of the Alisa Hotel in Accra, is being organised by the party’s Presidential Elections Committee and will bring together presidential candidates and key stakeholders of the party.

According to an official invitation issued by the Committee, the engagement is aimed at providing an opportunity for presidential aspirants to benefit from the counsel, guidance, and statesmanlike advice of distinguished party elders and national stakeholders.

A major highlight of the meeting will be the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by all presidential candidates. The agreement, undertaken in good faith and in the spirit of patriotism and party loyalty, will commit candidates to uphold the collective interest of the NPP and to support the eventual winner of the presidential primary.

The peace pact is intended to ensure unity within the party and prevent post-primary divisions, as candidates pledge to remain loyal and supportive of the party regardless of the outcome of the contest.

The Chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee, Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu, through the Committee’s Secretary, William Yamoah, extended a special invitation to the National Peace Council to participate in the meeting, recognising its role in promoting peaceful political processes in the country.

The invitation was formally addressed to the Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, Dr. George Amoh, and copied to several high-profile figures, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, national executives of the party, members of the Council of Elders, and all presidential candidates.

The Committee expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their continued service and contributions to the growth, unity, and democratic consolidation of both the party and the nation.