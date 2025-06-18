NPP Struggles to Define Opposition Role Amid Parliamentary Success

A new academic assessment reveals stark disparities in the New Patriotic Party’s performance since transitioning to opposition, with its parliamentary caucus outperforming the broader party structure.

The Ghana Academic Professional Forum’s evaluation awarded the NPP minority 80% for legislative oversight but just 30% for developing policy alternatives, exposing critical gaps in opposition strategy.

Dr. Frank Bannor of GIMPA presented findings showing the party scored below 50% in six of seven performance categories, including public engagement and grassroots mobilization. “The Minority’s vigor in Parliament contrasts sharply with the party’s silence on national issues,” Bannor observed, noting the absence of senior officials during key political moments. The report highlights particular concern over the NPP’s failure to establish shadow ministries or articulate policy frameworks five months after leaving government.

Political analysts suggest these findings may signal deeper organizational challenges for the NPP, which faces growing pressure to demonstrate its relevance beyond parliamentary chambers. The assessment establishes measurable benchmarks for opposition performance in Ghana’s evolving democracy, with implications for the 2028 electoral landscape.