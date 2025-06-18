NPP Sets January 2026 Date for Presidential Primaries

Ghana’s opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially scheduled its presidential primaries for January 31, 2026, as confirmed by General Secretary Justin Frimpong Koduah.

The date was approved by the party’s National Council following recommendations from its constitution review committee.

“The presidential primaries will be held on January 31, 2026,” Koduah stated, emphasizing that the timing does not require approval from the party’s delegates conference. A planning committee has been established to oversee preparations for the crucial internal election that will determine the party’s flagbearer for the next general elections.

In a parallel development, the NPP has formed a nine-member committee chaired by former Bekwai MP Joseph Osei Owusu to organize the party’s national delegates conference in July 2025. This gathering will consider proposed amendments to the party’s constitution ahead of the presidential primaries.

The announcement marks the formal start of the NPP’s succession planning as it prepares to challenge the ruling National Democratic Congress in the 2028 general elections. Political analysts suggest the extended timeline gives potential candidates ample opportunity to mobilize support across the party’s structures.