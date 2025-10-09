NPP Schedules Ballot Draw for Presidential Primary Friday

The opposition New Patriotic Party has invited five presidential hopefuls to participate in a balloting exercise on Friday, October 10, to determine their positions on the ballot paper for the upcoming January 31 presidential primary. The event, scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at NPP Headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, marks another step in the party’s effort to rebuild after its decisive loss in the 2024 general elections.

The invitation, signed by William Yamoah, Secretary to the Presidential Elections Committee, was addressed to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong. All five aspirants successfully passed the vetting process, clearing the way for what observers anticipate will be a competitive contest.

“The Chairman of the Committee has directed me to extend an invitation for your participation in a balloting process to determine your positions on the ballot paper,” the letter stated, urging aspirants to confirm receipt and contact the committee for clarification if needed.

The NPP, whose slogan is “Development in Freedom,” is seeking to elect a flagbearer who can lead the party back to power in the 2028 general elections. The party lost the December 2024 presidential election when John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress defeated Vice President Bawumia with 57% of the vote, forcing the NPP into opposition after eight years in government.

The upcoming primary on January 31, 2026, will shape the political landscape ahead of the 2028 elections, with observers noting that the party must unite behind a strong candidate to mount an effective challenge against the governing NDC. The stakes are particularly high given the party’s recent electoral defeat and the need to rebuild public confidence.

Dr. Bawumia enters the race as a familiar face, having served as Vice President under former President Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2025. His candidacy represents continuity with the previous NPP administration, though that connection could prove either an asset or liability depending on voters’ assessment of the Akufo-Addo government’s record.

Ken Ohene Agyapong, a businessman and former Member of Parliament, brings a different profile to the race. Known for his outspoken style and business acumen, he previously contested the 2023 NPP primary, finishing second to Bawumia. His return suggests he believes the party needs fresh leadership to revitalize its fortunes.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, who served as Minister for Food and Agriculture in the previous government, represents another voice from the Akufo-Addo administration. His candidacy will test whether party delegates are ready to reward cabinet members who implemented government policies or seek alternatives.

Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong brings experience as a former NPP General Secretary, though his relationship with the party has been complicated by past suspensions and reinstatements. His bid suggests a desire to leverage his organizational knowledge and party connections.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who served as Education Minister, rounds out the field. His tenure overseeing Ghana’s education sector provides him with a record to defend or promote, depending on delegates’ assessment of educational reforms implemented under the NPP government.

The balloting exercise itself is a standard procedure in Ghanaian political parties, ensuring random assignment of positions on the ballot paper rather than any predetermined ordering. The position a candidate occupies can sometimes influence voting patterns, particularly among less engaged voters who might favor candidates listed first or last.

Following Friday’s balloting, the five aspirants will have just over three months to campaign among party delegates before the January 31 primary. That relatively short window means campaigns must move quickly to build support and differentiate themselves from rivals.

The NPP’s presidential primary comes at a crucial juncture for the party. After eight years in power marked by economic challenges including a debt default and IMF bailout, the party must convince both its own members and eventually the broader electorate that it deserves another chance to govern.

The party has already begun positioning itself as a vigorous opposition, recently announcing plans to deliver what it terms the “True State of the Nation Address” as a counterpoint to President Mahama’s official address. Such activism suggests the NPP intends to remain highly visible during its time in opposition.

The upcoming primary will test not just individual candidates but also competing visions for the party’s future. Will delegates reward experience and continuity by backing figures from the previous administration, or will they opt for change and fresh faces? The answer will provide insights into how the NPP interprets its 2024 defeat and what it believes is needed to win back power.

For Ghana’s democracy, a competitive NPP primary represents healthy internal party competition that can strengthen the opposition and ultimately benefit multi-party governance. The five-candidate field ensures delegates have genuine choices rather than a coronation, potentially energizing party activists ahead of the 2028 campaign.

As Friday’s balloting approaches, attention now turns to which candidates will draw advantageous positions and how quickly campaigns can mobilize support. The January primary may seem distant, but in political terms, the race has already begun.