NPP Rejects Kpandai Election Rerun as Travesty of Justice

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional executives have condemned the Tamale High Court’s directive ordering a rerun of the Kpandai parliamentary election, describing it as a travesty of justice that disregards the will of voters.

The party insists the ruling fails to reflect the democratic mandate given to incumbent Member of Parliament Matthew Nyindam, who defeated National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Daniel Nsala Wakpal in the December 7, 2024 parliamentary election.

Justice Emmanuel Bart Plange Brew delivered the ruling on November 24, ordering the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct a complete rerun of the entire 152 polling stations within 30 days. The decision followed a petition filed by Wakpal, who challenged the declaration of Nyindam as MP elect for Kpandai.

Wakpal argued the December 2024 parliamentary election was fraught with irregularities. He cited inconsistencies in Pink Sheets from 41 out of 152 polling stations and asked the court to nullify results from only those affected polling centers.

However, Justice Brew Plange ruled that the irregularities identified were significant enough to affect the integrity of the entire electoral process in the constituency. He therefore ordered a complete rerun rather than the partial annulment sought by the petitioner.

Addressing a press conference in Tamale, the NPP Northern Regional executives argued strongly that the election was free, fair and transparent, leaving no basis for a rerun. They maintained that Nyindam’s victory was decisive and unquestionable.

The executives expressed disappointment that the court’s ruling appeared to validate what they described as unsubstantiated claims by their opponents. They emphasized that subjecting the entire constituency to a fresh election would unfairly burden both the electoral system and Kpandai residents.

Northern Regional Communication Director Yussif Danjuma reaffirmed the party’s firm position that no rerun would take place in Kpandai. He stated that the party would explore all legitimate avenues to challenge what they view as an unjust ruling, calling on supporters to remain calm but resolute.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin described the order as a bad precedent that will be exploited to create future electoral chaos. Speaking at a press conference on November 26, he said the judge had sent an unmistakable message to every political mischief maker and electoral saboteur in Ghana.

Create confusion in a few polling stations, destroy materials, disrupt, trigger controversy, and you may be rewarded with a full rerun. This is not justice, Afenyo Markin said.

He pointed out that Article 99 makes the Court of Appeal the final arbiter in parliamentary election petitions, not the High Court. He said where a High Court decision is flagrantly unconstitutional, the Minority would not hesitate to support further constitutional litigation before the Supreme Court.

Nyindam has already filed a notice of appeal and a motion for stay of execution, signaling his intention to challenge the judgment. Speaking to the media after the ruling, he maintained that he won the contest convincingly and remains the legitimate MP for Kpandai.

I’m still the MP for Kpandai. What they are doing does not move me. The people of Kpandai know me. The constituency knows my capabilities, and I am confident of returning to Parliament, he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.

Nyindam expressed confidence that he would win again if elections were held today. He claimed that even before the ruling, signs were clear that his opponents expected a favorable outcome. For about a week, our opponents were jubilating in Kpandai, saying all manner of things. They behaved as though they already knew the outcome, he said.

The MP insisted the certified figures validate his victory and that he still holds the mandate of the people. If you look at the pink sheets, it is on record that they have admitted that every single pink sheet was given to all the political parties. I have my 152, they have theirs. If you put the results together, we have won the elections, he told Citi FM.

Seasoned NPP figure Richard Nyama described the ruling as a politically procured judgment that threatens peace and stability in the constituency. He highlighted that Kpandai, an NDC stronghold for 20 years, shifted under Nyindam’s 2012 victory and was gradually becoming a safe seat for the NPP.

The full judgment is expected to be made public on Friday, November 29, allowing observers to understand the court’s complete reasoning. NPP lawyers have argued that evidence on record shows violence occurred at the initially designated collation center, giving the EC the right to relocate under Regulation 48 of CI 127.

The controversy has sparked heated parliamentary debate, with the Majority Caucus urging Speaker Alban Bagbin to immediately declare the Kpandai seat vacant. However, the Speaker has explained that the seat cannot be declared vacant yet despite the court ruling, pending completion of the appeals process.

Residents of Kpandai have shared mixed reactions. While some support the court’s decision and hope it will pave the way for development, others believe a rerun will produce a cleaner and more credible outcome.

The case has become a flashpoint in Ghana’s post election political landscape, raising questions about judicial intervention in electoral disputes and the balance between legal remedies and respecting voter mandates.