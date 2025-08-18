NPP Regional Chair Urges Akwatia Voters to Defy Intimidation

Eastern Regional Chairman Jeff Konadu of Ghana’s opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Akwatia constituents to cast their ballots without fear in the upcoming by-election.

Speaking to supporters after a unity walk on August 17, Konadu dismissed concerns about voter suppression, insisting victory is achievable.

“You will be safe,” he declared at the party’s Akwatia office. “Tell your families and neighbors: no one will intimidate them.

They must turn out massively to secure our win.” Konadu framed the contest as a battle for a seat he claims the NPP rightfully holds, alleging rival tactics led to the death of former candidate Ernest Kumi.

He questioned why the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), which declared Okoyo the 2024 winner, didn’t automatically field him after Kumi’s passing forced this by-election.

Konadu urged supporters to avoid overconfidence despite their momentum. “Keep working hard,” he stressed, as the NPP aims to flip a seat under President John Mahama’s NDC administration.