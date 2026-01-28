NPP Ready For Presidential Primary On Saturday January 31

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is fully prepared to conduct a free, fair and transparent presidential primary on Saturday, January 31, to elect a candidate for the 2028 general election.

The Chairperson of the NPP Presidential Elections Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, stated that a total of 211,849 delegates are eligible to vote in the primaries. To facilitate the exercise, the party has established 333 polling centres across 276 constituencies nationwide. Voting will begin at 7am and close at 2pm.

Osei-Owusu, a former first deputy Speaker of Parliament, disclosed that the election will be conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC), with all ballot papers, electoral registers and logistics already dispatched to constituencies nationwide. He announced that all contestants had been given copies of the electoral register, while agents and election officials had been duly accredited.

He emphasized that the EC has been mandated to handle the elections, and party members should not attempt to influence their decisions. The former Bekwai Member of Parliament (MP) stressed that all issues related to the polls are the responsibility of the EC, and neither he nor any other party official has the authority to instruct the commission.

Security for the exercise is being handled by the Ghana Police Service to ensure a peaceful contest. He also noted that security arrangements are the responsibility of the Ghana Police Service, and private security officials will not be involved. Osei-Owusu warned that anyone attempting to bring private security or unauthorized personnel would face severe sanctions.

On the results process, he explained that ballots would be counted at the polling centres immediately after voting, in the presence of agents of all contestants. The results will be announced and declared at the polling centre, with votes recorded for each contestant. The ballots will then be sealed and transported to district election offices, from where results will be transmitted to regional offices for collation. The EC will subsequently collate the national results and declare the final outcome.

Speaking after the five cleared aspirants signed a peace pact on January 22, 2026, Osei-Owusu emphasized that both the national executives of the NPP and the EC are committed to protecting the credibility of the process. He noted that the committee would not hesitate to annul results if evidence of rule compromise is found at any polling station.

The NPP has established clear rules governing the elections, which have been agreed to and signed by all contestants. These rules include voter identification requirements, restrictions on campaign materials and vehicles near polling centres, and strict security measures to prevent irregularities. The prohibition on proxy voting is intended to prevent disputes and protect the integrity of the process.

Osei-Owusu warned that any breach of the rules that undermines the integrity of the election could lead to the cancellation of results from the polling stations affected. He cautioned delegates against taking photographs of ballot papers or sharing any such material on social media, warning that actions of this kind could result in votes being declared invalid.

The final register of voters was achieved following a transparent validation process that removed 2,827 deceased members and 653 individuals who had forfeited their party membership. Agents representing all five aspirants participated in verifying the information technology (IT) data used for the exercise.

The five aspirants contesting the NPP presidential primaries are Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum. The winner will represent the party in the 2028 general elections. Osei-Owusu called on NPP members to maintain unity and support the eventual winner.