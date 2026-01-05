NPP Questions Mahama’s Galamsey Strategy as Enforcement Challenges Persist

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Team member Awal Mohammed has criticized the Mahama administration’s approach to illegal mining, insisting that there has been no meaningful change in strategy despite government assurances of decisive action.

Speaking on the AM Show on January 5, Mohammed argued that the government’s actions over the past year do not represent progress compared to efforts made before the 2024 elections. He questioned what new measures have been introduced since the change in administration, stating emphatically that the government has done nothing to tackle the menace effectively.

According to Mohammed, key enforcement actions such as arrests, prosecutions and the seizure and destruction of excavators were already taking place in 2024 under the previous administration. He suggested that continuing similar actions without a clear shift in strategy cannot be described as decisive action against galamsey.

The NPP communicator referenced comments made by President John Dramani Mahama during the 2024 campaign, when the then opposition leader spoke about offering amnesty to some young people involved in illegal mining, arguing that the real culprits were powerful financiers behind the operations. Mohammed suggested this approach has emboldened key actors in the sector rather than dismantling their networks.

Mohammed also expressed concern about what he described as rising boldness among illegal mining interests, pointing to a November 2025 incident in which Asutifi North Member of Parliament Ebenezer Kwaku Addo was allegedly involved in an attack on military personnel. Police investigations revealed that approximately 600 people, allegedly incited by the MP, besieged the Hwidiem Police Station on November 1, demanding the release of arrested miners.

The group reportedly vandalised vehicles, including that of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) Director, damaged parts of the police station, and attempted to set the facility ablaze. The MP has denied inciting the mob, claiming he only intervened to calm tensions after being asked to assist by a colleague.

However, the Mahama administration has undertaken significant anti galamsey operations since taking office in January 2025. In June, NAIMOS conducted sweeping operations across three regions, seizing excavators and arresting illegal miners in the Eastern, Central, and Ashanti regions. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah declared a zero tolerance stance, stating that no individual, local or foreign, will be allowed to destroy Ghana’s future for short term gain.

The government also launched multiple operations including raids on the Offin Shelter Belt Reserve in early June, where 12 excavators were seized and illegal mining camps burned. Minister Buah emphasized that the government, with full backing from President Mahama, considers galamsey as terrorism and has the full authority to wage a relentless and uncompromising war against it.

Recent incidents underscore the volatility surrounding enforcement efforts. In January 2025, seven illegal miners were killed in a shootout with military personnel at the AngloGold Ashanti mining site in Obuasi when approximately 60 armed miners attacked a patrol team. Similar violent confrontations occurred at Asanko Gold Limited in September 2025, resulting in property destruction and loss of life.

The government revoked Legislative Instrument 2462, which had opened up forest reserves to mining, and established NAIMOS as a dedicated task force to coordinate anti galamsey operations. GoldBod was also established to formalize the artisanal and small scale mining sector by purchasing gold from small scale miners and channeling production into the formal economy.

Despite these efforts, critics including Mohammed argue that political interference and lack of political will continue to undermine enforcement. Academic research published in August 2025 concluded that Ghana’s war on illegal mining has failed due to democracy capture, where government officials and business elites systematically collude to benefit from illegal activities while undermining interventions.

The research found that gold production from small scale mining actually increased during the 2017 to 2018 ban, indicating continued illegal activity despite enforcement measures. Former Environment Minister Kwabena Frimpong Boateng’s leaked 2021 report detailed involvement of high level government and ruling party officials in illegal mining during the ban period, though no official statement or action followed.

Illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, remains a major national issue blamed for widespread environmental destruction, polluted water bodies and threats to public health. The menace affects approximately 4.5 million people who rely on gold for their livelihood, creating political challenges for any administration attempting comprehensive crackdowns.

Both major political parties have traded accusations over the mining issue, with the NPP highlighting its 2017 Operation Vanguard and 2024 enforcement actions, while the National Democratic Congress describes the environmental crisis as unprecedented and blames the previous administration for allowing the situation to deteriorate.