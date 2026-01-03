NPP Prestea–Huni Valley Chairman Denies Role in Aboso Shooting, Rejects Claims of Selling Mining Shaft

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Prestea–Huni Valley Constituency in the Western Region, Mr Abiam Danso Kuntu, has denied any involvement in a shooting incident in Aboso that left several people injured, describing allegations linking him to the alleged sale of a gold mining shaft as politically motivated and false.

Speaking in response to the claims, the NPP Prestea-Huni Valley constituency chairman questioned why he was being accused when, according to him, the area has a sitting Member of Parliament (MP), Honourable Robert Wisdom Cudjoe and a Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dr Matthew Kofi Ayeh who are directly oversee gold mining-related activities.

“There is an MP here, and they are accusing me and others of selling the shaft to some Chinese nationals. The MP and the DCE are the ones supervising government activities here, so why are they accusing me?” he asked.

He insisted that he is the rightful owner but he didn’t sell the concession to anyone.

“The MP himself has a concession, yet they are accusing me of selling a shaft. Selling it to who?” he queried, urging journalists to independently investigate the matter. “As a journalist, you can do your checks and see who sold the shaft to who.”

Chairman alleged that the accusations form part of what he described as “dirty politics,” and cautioned political actors to be mindful of their public statements.

Providing background to the dispute, Mr Kuntu explained that the concession in question belonged to him, but was taken from him shortly after the December 2024 general election, following the concession of defeat by then NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Soon after the December election, when Dr Bawumia conceded defeat, they came to collect the concession from me,” he stated, adding that he subsequently sought legal redress.

He disclosed that the matter is currently before the court, revealing that he has filed a case at the Tarkwa High Court against Mr Dallar and six other individuals in relation to the concession dispute.

The shooting incident, which reportedly occurred during tensions over control and alleged sale of the mining concession, has heightened concerns among residents of Aboso, with calls for thorough investigations and accountability.

Police are yet to officially comment on the status of investigations into the shooting, as residents and political stakeholders await clarity on both the violent incident and the competing claims over the mining concession.