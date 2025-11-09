NPP Presidential Elections Committee Sets January 31, 2026, for Primaries — Vows Transparency and Zero Tolerance for Opacity

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential Elections Committee has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a free, fair, and transparent presidential primary as the party prepares to elect its next flagbearer on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra, Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu, chairman of the nine-member committee, outlined the committee’s progress, policies, and upcoming activities ahead of the crucial internal poll.

Osei Owusu emphasized that the committee’s operations are guided by “a zero-tolerance policy for opacity,” adding that all issues arising from the process would be handled promptly and transparently to “uphold the sanctity of the process and strengthen public confidence.”

Committee Mandate and Membership

The committee, constituted by the NPP’s National Council on July 25, 2025, is mandated to plan, organize, supervise, and execute the 2026 presidential election process.

The members include Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu (Chairman), Mr. Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah, Mr. William Yamoah (Secretary), Madam Rita Talata Asobayire, Mr. Evans Nimako, Madam Afua Gyekyewaa, H.E. Barbara Benisa, Hon. Isaac Yaw Boamah, and Mr. Ampofo Adusei.

Progress Update

The chairman disclosed that the balloting exercise for the five aspirants was completed successfully in collaboration with the Electoral Commission (EC). The candidates will appear on the ballot in the following order:

1. Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong

2. Hon. Dr. Bryan Acheampong

3. H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

4. Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

5. Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Additionally, the Notice of Polls has been printed and distributed to all regional and constituency offices, as well as to the candidates. The committee has also finalized the Operational Guidelines for the primaries, which will soon be shared with aspirants and stakeholders for compliance.

Security and Oversight

Osei Owusu announced that the Ghana Police Service has been given exclusive jurisdiction over election-day security. He cautioned that no private or unauthorized security arrangements would be permitted at voting centers.

“Access to voting areas will be restricted to delegates, accredited agents, and electoral officials only,” he said, urging strict adherence to the forthcoming operational guidelines.

The Electoral Commission will oversee the entire voting process — from the printing and distribution of ballot papers to enforcing operational rules and supervising the conduct of the polls.

Album Verification and Voter Eligibility

The chairman revealed that the nationwide voter album verification and validation exercise has been completed across all constituencies and external branches. Minor administrative errors — including omissions, misspellings, and inaccurate entries — were detected and are being corrected.

A provisional voter register will be released to aspirants on Thursday, November 13, 2025, allowing a two-week period for review and feedback before finalization.

He also clarified that members who have forfeited their party membership under Article 3(9)(1) of the NPP Constitution will be excluded from the voting process.

Next Steps

The committee will soon convene a series of meetings with presidential candidates, the Electoral Commission, and the Ghana Police Service to finalize guidelines and ensure consensus on the electoral roadmap.

A Peace Pact signing ceremony involving presidential aspirants, the National Council of Elders, and former Presidents is also scheduled before the primaries to reaffirm the party’s commitment to peaceful internal elections.

Call for Responsible Conduct

In his closing remarks, Osei Owusu expressed gratitude to all stakeholders — including the aspirants, EC, Ghana Police Service, and the media — for their cooperation and constructive engagement.

“As we move closer to January 31, 2026, we reaffirm our dedication to a free, fair, and credible election conducted without fear or favour,” he said. “We urge all aspirants and supporters to exercise restraint and avoid spreading unverified information that could undermine the integrity of the process.”

The NPP Presidential Elections Committee’s first public update has been widely viewed as a signal of the party’s resolve to uphold its democratic credentials as it prepares to elect a new flagbearer to lead its campaign for the 2028 general election.