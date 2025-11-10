NPP Participation Unclear as Chief Justice Nominee Faces Vetting

Uncertainty surrounds the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus’s participation in the parliamentary vetting of Chief Justice nominee Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, scheduled for Monday morning at Parliament House in Accra. While the party strongly opposes the nomination itself, internal coordination on whether to attend or boycott the proceedings remains unclear.

Checks indicate that no formal meeting of the NPP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) or National Council has convened recently to decide on a coordinated position or strategy for the vetting process. As of 8:00 a.m. Monday, no official directive had been issued from party headquarters to guide the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

Sources within Parliament say several senior NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) may not be available for the vetting session, which begins at 11:00 a.m. Others await clear instructions from party leadership before deciding whether to participate or boycott. Reports suggest Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin will most likely deliver a statement after the nominee swears the oath, announcing the NPP will boycott the proceedings and explaining the reasons.

The vetting takes place despite Speaker Alban Bagbin rejecting a motion filed by Afenyo-Markin seeking to suspend the process until pending court cases involving former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo are resolved. Bagbin ruled Friday that there was no constitutional or procedural basis for Parliament to halt its work due to pending litigation.

The Speaker explained that accepting such an argument would set a dangerous precedent allowing any litigant to hold Parliament hostage by filing a case and freezing the work of Parliament and its committees. He described the proposed motion as constitutionally and procedurally unsustainable, returning it to Afenyo-Markin as inadmissible.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie has been nominated by President John Dramani Mahama to succeed Justice Torkornoo, whose removal from office has triggered legal and political controversy. The removal, reportedly announced by the Presidency in August or early September 2025, is being challenged in multiple cases before the Supreme Court, High Court and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice.

The cases question the legality of the procedure used to remove her, the interpretation of constitutional provisions protecting the tenure of superior court judges, and the limits of executive power in judicial appointments. An ECOWAS Court ruling is scheduled for November 18, raising questions about the timing of the parliamentary vetting.

The NPP has consistently opposed Torkornoo’s removal, describing it as a constitutional aberration and an attack on judicial independence. The party argues that proceeding with a new nomination while multiple legal challenges remain pending amounts to a pre-emptive assault on the judiciary and a dangerous precedent for constitutional governance.

Afenyo-Markin earlier told JoyNews that the minority caucus would participate in the vetting process despite their strong disagreement with circumstances surrounding the nomination. He dismissed suggestions that the opposition would employ political maneuvers to stall the process, stating that anybody expecting a boycott would be disappointed.

However, the Effutu MP made clear that minority participation does not signal approval of the circumstances surrounding the nomination. He emphasized that Justice Baffoe-Bonnie himself must know there is a Chief Justice, pointing to the extraordinary circumstances where the litigant is challenging her removal on grounds of being irrational, absurd and perverse, yet the court under the acting Chief Justice has not empaneled judges to hear the case.

The party has also raised conflict of interest concerns about Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s own role in prior rulings related to the disputed process that led to the vacancy of the Chief Justice’s office. Afenyo-Markin questioned why the acting Chief Justice quickly empaneled a court for an injunction application but has not done so for six cases filed by the removed Chief Justice.

Some NPP figures say the move forms part of what they call a grand attempt by the Mahama administration, which commands a two-thirds majority in Parliament, to extend its influence over the judiciary. According to them, this risks tilting Ghana towards an elective dictatorship, a phrase that has gained traction in party circles and on social media.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, a seasoned Supreme Court judge who has served on the bench since 2008, was nominated by President Mahama on September 23, 2025. He has been serving as acting Chief Justice following the removal of his predecessor.

For now, both Parliament’s Appointments Committee and the Majority leadership appear ready to proceed with the vetting, barring any last hour decisions by the NPP. Observers say the outcome of the vetting and the level of NPP participation will be a major test of how far the opposition is prepared to go in translating its constitutional objections into parliamentary action.

The vetting will take place in Committee Rooms 1, 2 and 3 of the New Administration Block, with proceedings broadcast live on GH Parliament TV and through Parliament’s official social media platforms. The exercise is strictly by invitation, according to an official notice from Parliament confirmed by David Sebastian Damoah, Director of Media Relations.