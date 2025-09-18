NPP Organizer Returns to Supreme Court Over Article 75 Violation

Henry Nana Boakye, National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, has instructed lawyers to file a fresh Supreme Court challenge against the current administration, alleging violations of Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution regarding parliamentary ratification of international agreements.

The move revives constitutional arguments from the landmark “Gitmo 2” case, where the Supreme Court ruled by a 6-1 majority in June 2017 that the Mahama administration acted unconstitutionally by accepting two Guantanamo Bay detainees without parliamentary approval. Boakye, who was among the original plaintiffs in that case alongside Margaret Banful and lawyer Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah, claims the precedent is being systematically disregarded.

The original case centered on Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby, former Al-Qaeda-linked detainees who were transferred to Ghana in 2016 after 14 years in detention. The Supreme Court’s ruling established that any international agreement creating binding obligations for Ghana requires parliamentary ratification, regardless of whether it’s termed a memorandum of understanding, treaty, or convention.

Boakye’s announcement, made through a Facebook post, suggests the current administration has entered into similar agreements without following constitutional procedures. He has retained the same legal team that secured the original victory: lawyers Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah and Lenin Anane Agyei have been instructed to commence proceedings.

The timing appears strategic, as Boakye recently filed separate Supreme Court challenges against the administration, including a February 2025 lawsuit challenging public sector appointment terminations. This pattern suggests a coordinated legal strategy to test the boundaries of executive power under the current government.

Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution requires that international agreements imposing financial obligations on Ghana or requiring legislative action for implementation must receive parliamentary ratification through either an Act of Parliament or a resolution supported by more than half of all members of Parliament.

The 2017 judgment established clear parameters for what constitutes a binding international agreement requiring parliamentary approval. The court emphasized that the constitutional requirement cannot be circumvented through creative labeling or informal arrangements, stating that substance rather than form determines constitutional obligations.

Boakye’s reference to “flagrant disregard” suggests the current case involves multiple agreements or a systematic pattern of bypassing parliamentary oversight. However, he has not yet specified which particular agreements or commitments prompted the legal action, maintaining strategic ambiguity about the scope of his challenge.

The legal team’s decision to pursue Supreme Court jurisdiction directly, rather than beginning in lower courts, indicates confidence in the constitutional nature of their arguments and the precedential value of the Gitmo 2 ruling. This approach mirrors their successful 2016 strategy, which established binding precedent on Article 75 interpretation.

Political observers note that constitutional challenges have become a defining feature of Ghana’s democratic discourse, with opposition parties increasingly turning to the courts to check executive power. The Supreme Court’s willingness to rule against sitting administrations, demonstrated in the Gitmo 2 case, has encouraged such strategies.

The case potentially carries broader implications beyond the specific agreements in question. Success could establish enhanced judicial oversight of executive foreign policy decisions, while failure might signal greater deference to presidential prerogatives in international relations.

The Supreme Court’s handling of this challenge will test whether the constitutional principles established in the Gitmo 2 ruling apply consistently across different administrations, or whether political considerations influence judicial interpretation of Article 75 requirements.

As Ghana continues to engage in complex international partnerships spanning trade, security, and development cooperation, the outcome could fundamentally reshape how future governments approach treaty-making and international commitment procedures.