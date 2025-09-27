NPP Organizer Dismisses Viral Audio as “Complete Fabrication”

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye has categorically denied making disparaging comments about Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a viral audio circulating on social media platforms.

The audio, which has gained significant traction on TikTok and other social media platforms, allegedly features Nana B claiming that Dr. Bawumia is “not marketable,” supposedly explaining the NPP’s defeat in the December 2024 elections.

However, in a strongly-worded statement released on his social media accounts, Nana B dismissed the recording as “false, malicious, and a complete fabrication,” emphasizing that the voice in the audio is not his.

“I have never, at any point, made such comments about Dr. Bawumia — not in public, not in private,” the statement read. “This is the handiwork of desperate propagandists who are terrified of the unity and strength we are working to achieve in the NPP.”

The controversy comes at a sensitive time for the NPP as various factions position themselves for the party’s leadership ahead of the 2028 elections. Multiple camps supporting different potential presidential candidates have reportedly been using the doctored audio to advance their respective agendas.

Nana B’s denial carries particular weight given his current role as National Organizer and his history of defending party leadership against what he considers manufactured controversies. Earlier this year, he similarly dismissed claims about alleged violence during the NPP’s “Thank You Tour” as baseless fabrications.

The timing of the fake audio’s circulation appears strategically calculated to exploit internal party tensions as the NPP undergoes restructuring following its electoral defeat. Sources within the party suggest that various interest groups are attempting to shape narratives around potential 2028 flagbearers.

In his statement, Nana B praised Dr. Bawumia’s credentials, describing the former Vice President as “a leader of integrity, competence and vision.” This public endorsement comes as speculation mounts about Bawumia’s potential role in the party’s future leadership structure.

The National Organizer’s response also highlighted broader concerns about digital manipulation and misinformation in Ghana’s political landscape. His reference to “doctored audios” suggests growing sophistication in attempts to manufacture political controversies through technology.

Political observers note that fake audio recordings have become increasingly common tools in Ghana’s political discourse, with various parties and individuals falling victim to manufactured statements designed to damage reputations or create internal conflicts.

The incident reflects broader challenges facing political parties in managing information warfare in the digital age. Social media platforms like TikTok have become primary battlegrounds for political narratives, making verification of authentic content increasingly difficult.

Nana B’s firm stance against the fabricated audio demonstrates the NPP’s awareness of these tactics. His call for the public to “disregard this baseless fabrication and treat it with the contempt it deserves” signals the party’s intention to confront misinformation aggressively.

The National Organizer’s defense of party unity appears central to his current strategy. His statement emphasized his commitment to “unite, energize, and prepare our party for victory in 2028,” suggesting that countering divisive narratives remains a priority.

The controversy also highlights the complex dynamics within the NPP as different factions maneuver for influence. While Nana B dismissed the audio as propaganda, its circulation suggests real tensions exist around potential leadership changes.

Dr. Bawumia’s political future remains a subject of intense speculation within NPP circles. As the party’s 2024 flagbearer, his role in any future leadership structure will likely influence the party’s direction and electoral prospects.

The fake audio controversy reflects broader patterns of political manipulation that have characterized Ghana’s recent electoral cycles. Opposition parties and internal factions frequently use manufactured content to shape public opinion and internal party dynamics.

Nana B’s experience with similar controversies appears to have informed his rapid and decisive response. His previous denials of fabricated claims have generally proven accurate, lending credibility to his current position.

The statement’s emphasis on party unity suggests recognition that internal divisions could benefit political opponents. By framing the audio as an attempt to “divide us,” Nana B positions resistance to such tactics as essential for party cohesion.

Looking ahead, the incident may prompt discussions within the NPP about strategies for combating digital misinformation. Political parties worldwide have struggled with similar challenges as technology makes content manipulation more accessible.

The National Organizer’s call for supporters to maintain focus on genuine party-building activities reflects efforts to redirect attention from manufactured controversies to substantive political work.

As Ghana’s political landscape continues evolving ahead of the 2028 elections, incidents like this fake audio controversy highlight the importance of media literacy and critical evaluation of digital content.

The NPP’s response to this particular fabrication may set precedents for how the party handles similar challenges in the future, particularly as digital manipulation techniques become more sophisticated.

DISCLAIMER: NANA B RESPONDS TO FAKE AUDIO IN CIRCULATION

My attention has been drawn to a mischievous and fake audio circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms, alleging that I described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with certain words. Let me state emphatically and without any shred of doubt: that audio is false, malicious, a complete fabrication and clearly, it’s not my voice.

I have never, at any point, made such comments about Dr. Bawumia — not in public, not in private. This is the handiwork of desperate propagandists who are terrified of the unity and strength we are working to achieve in the NPP.

H.E Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, like all other presidential aspirants, is a leader of integrity, competence and vision. Those peddling lies and doctored audios will not succeed in dividing us.

I urge the public and our cherished supporters to disregard this baseless fabrication and treat it with the contempt it deserves. As National Organiser, my commitment remains to unite, energize, and prepare our party for victory in 2028.

SIGNED

HENRY NANA BOAKYE

NATIONAL ORGANIZER,NPP