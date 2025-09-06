NPP Official Seeks Political Asylum, Cites Government Persecution

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the New Patriotic Party’s Bono Regional Chairman, has applied for political asylum abroad, alleging systematic persecution and death threats under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

Abronye, widely known as “Abronye DC,” was summoned by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) in February 2025 following public allegations that the president had withheld GH₵550 million intended for dismissed government appointees.

In an asylum application dated September 5 and sent to multiple embassies, Abronye claimed he faced “unlawful arrest and detention” after criticizing the government. The document, reportedly submitted to diplomatic missions in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Côte d’Ivoire, describes escalating harassment since his February interrogation.

“Since my release, I have received persistent threats — both verbal and electronic — from individuals linked to the ruling party,” Abronye wrote in the application. He alleged that a person identifying himself as a police investigator warned he would be “dealt with mercilessly” if he refused to comply with future summons.

The controversial NPP figure accused Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno of targeting opposition voices while allegedly ignoring broader security concerns. Abronye currently faces a separate GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit filed by Ghana Cocoa Board acting CEO Dr. Randy Abbey over corruption allegations made during a public broadcast.

During his February appearance before the NIB, Abronye had accused President Mahama of withholding funds budgeted by the previous Akufo-Addo administration for employment programs, claims he was asked to substantiate with evidence.

Citing the 1951 Refugee Convention and African Union protocols, Abronye’s asylum application argues that he and his family face “imminent and grave danger” due to his political activities and public criticism of the governing National Democratic Congress.

The presidency, police service, and relevant government agencies have not responded publicly to the asylum claims. The NIB, which handles sensitive national security investigations, typically does not comment on ongoing cases.

Abronye’s asylum bid highlights growing tensions between Ghana’s government and opposition figures since the NDC returned to power in January 2025. Opposition politicians have increasingly accused the Mahama administration of using security agencies to silence critics, though the government maintains it operates within constitutional bounds.

The case marks an unusual escalation in Ghana’s political discourse, where opposition figures rarely seek international protection despite periodic tensions between governing and opposition parties.

Political analysts note that successful asylum claims typically require demonstrating credible threats based on political opinion, with applicant countries conducting thorough investigations before granting protection status.

As Ghana prepares for its next electoral cycle, the asylum application underscores deepening polarization between the ruling NDC and opposition NPP, with both parties accusing each other of authoritarian tendencies when in power.

KWAME BAFFOE ABRONYE