NPP Official Dismisses DStv Value Increase as Marketing Promotion

A sharp dispute has erupted over who deserves credit for DStv subscribers receiving more channels at current prices, with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy General Secretary Haruna Mohammed characterizing the arrangement as routine corporate marketing rather than government intervention.

Mohammed’s comments, delivered during an appearance on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue, directly challenge Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George’s claim that government negotiations with MultiChoice secured unprecedented value increases for Ghanaian viewers starting October 1.

“Sam George’s effort yielded no results,” Mohammed stated. “What they are doing, I tell you, is a promotion for them to get people to come and patronise the DStv package, which they have been doing consistently.”

The dispute centers on an arrangement announced in late September that allows DStv subscribers to access higher tier content without paying additional fees. Under the plan, someone paying for a mid tier package would receive channels typically available only in more expensive options, effectively delivering what the minister characterized as 33 to 50 percent more value depending on the subscription level.

Sam George had framed this as a government achievement following months of public pressure on MultiChoice to reduce subscription prices that many Ghanaians consider excessive. At a September 29 press conference, he announced what he described as an unprecedented agreement with MultiChoice Africa to deliver substantially more value to Ghanaian subscribers specifically.

“I’m getting a bowl of waakye that satisfies me,” the minister told Channel One TV in explaining the deal’s benefits through a food analogy. “Today with what we’ve announced from the 1st of October, if I paid for family, which was 190 Ghana, I will still get my compact the same way, including football.”

His explanation emphasized that subscribers would access premium content without switching packages or paying higher fees, representing genuine savings even without nominal price cuts. He stressed the arrangement wasn’t temporary promotion but a sustained policy shift, noting that a pricing review committee would ensure benefits continued.

However, MultiChoice’s own communications suggested a different framing. The company described the initiative as the “We Got You” promotion running from October 1 through December 31, 2025, language suggesting a limited time offer rather than permanent structural change. This discrepancy fueled skepticism about whether the minister had secured lasting concessions or was claiming credit for routine corporate marketing.

Mohammed insisted his own DStv account showed no actual price changes, only promotional upgrades that could disappear after the three month period. “The price of the package on my DStv portal is still the same amount; nothing has changed. It remains a promotion, and after three months, they will decide whether to continue the promotion or to stop it,” he argued. “That’s what is happening in the marketing circle.”

His characterization raises questions about the nature of the arrangement and who initiated it. Did government pressure genuinely force MultiChoice to provide enhanced value, or did the company plan this promotion independently and the minister opportunistically claimed credit? The answers matter both for assessing government effectiveness and for understanding whether subscribers can expect sustained benefits or temporary relief.

The Communications Minister had been under considerable public pressure to address DStv pricing since taking office. Social media criticism of subscription costs had intensified, with prominent figures including media personality Afia Schwarzenegger vocally complaining about fees they considered exploitative. Sam George initially pushed for actual price reductions before pivoting to the value enhancement framework announced in September.

MultiChoice has historically resisted price cuts in Ghana and across Africa, citing content acquisition costs, currency fluctuations, and infrastructure expenses. The company’s standard response to pricing complaints emphasizes the quality and breadth of programming offered, though this hasn’t mollified critics who compare subscription costs to average Ghanaian incomes and find them disproportionate.

The dispute has now attracted parliamentary attention. The Communications and Information Committee announced plans to summon both the ministry and MultiChoice Ghana to clarify the arrangement’s terms and permanence. This parliamentary scrutiny could help resolve ambiguity about whether subscribers are enjoying government negotiated benefits or time limited corporate promotion.

For subscribers themselves, the practical impact remains tangible regardless of who claims credit. Those paying for basic packages are reportedly accessing channels previously restricted to premium tiers, at least through December 31. Whether these benefits extend beyond that date will test the minister’s assurances about sustained value enhancement versus Mohammed’s characterization of temporary promotion.

The political dimensions are equally significant. If Sam George successfully negotiated lasting concessions from MultiChoice, it represents a genuine policy achievement addressing widespread consumer grievances. If instead he’s claiming credit for routine marketing that would have occurred regardless of government involvement, it undermines his credibility on telecommunications issues.

Mohammed’s skepticism reflects broader NPP criticism of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration’s claims about economic management and consumer protection. The opposition party has consistently questioned whether government announcements translate into meaningful material improvements for ordinary Ghanaians or represent largely rhetorical posturing.

Sam George, for his part, has defended his approach as pragmatic recognition that MultiChoice wouldn’t accept nominal price cuts but could be persuaded to enhance value through content access. He’s framed the waakye analogy as illustrating that consumers care about satisfaction relative to cost, not just the absolute price number.

“I didn’t set out to destroy DStv’s business,” he told radio host Bernard Avle in a recent interview. “I had one sole goal: to achieve more for the Ghanaian people.” His emphasis on consumer protection rather than corporate punishment suggests awareness that overly aggressive pricing intervention could drive MultiChoice to reduce service quality or withdraw from the market entirely.

The situation highlights tensions inherent in regulating multinational corporations operating across multiple African markets. Ghana alone cannot dictate MultiChoice’s pricing structure when the company makes continental decisions about content acquisition and distribution costs. The minister’s achievement, if genuine, involves securing Ghana specific treatment that provides better value than subscribers receive elsewhere.

Whether that actually occurred or whether the “We Got You” promotion was planned for multiple markets remains unclear. MultiChoice operates across sub Saharan Africa, and corporate promotions typically roll out regionally rather than targeting single countries. If similar value enhancements appeared in other markets simultaneously, it would strengthen Mohammed’s argument about routine marketing rather than Ghana specific government intervention.

The December 31 end date looms as the crucial test. If benefits continue beyond that deadline, Sam George can claim vindication that government pressure secured lasting change. If they disappear as Mohammed predicts, the minister will face criticism for overselling temporary corporate promotion as policy achievement.

For now, the dispute remains unresolved, with both sides maintaining their positions. Subscribers are receiving more channels at current prices through year end. Whether that represents government effectiveness, corporate marketing, or some combination will become clearer as the promotional period concludes and MultiChoice makes decisions about continuation.

The parliamentary committee’s investigation may provide additional clarity, though such inquiries don’t always resolve political disputes where both sides have incentives to maintain their narratives. What’s certain is that DStv pricing will remain politically sensitive as long as subscription costs strain household budgets while the company maintains dominant market position in premium television content.