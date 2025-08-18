NPP Official Condemns Threats Against Mahama, Accuses NDC of Rewarding Abuse

Ellen Ama Daaku, a prominent NPP communicator, has denounced recent death threats targeting President John Mahama as “despicable” but insists Ghana’s ruling party fostered a culture of political vitriol now rebounding on them.

Her sharp critique underscores a toxic cycle of verbal attacks poisoning the nation’s discourse.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Forum, Daaku demanded accountability from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), alleging it incentivized abuse by rewarding members like Sammy Gyamfi and Brogya Genfi after they hurled “unprintable words” at former NPP leaders. “Why wouldn’t another young person think, If I do this, I’ll be rewarded when my party wins?” she argued, citing years of unchecked insults against ex-President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, and their spouses.

Former Deputy Health Minister Alexander Abban, also on the show, widened the blame. He accused both major parties of “glorifying nonsense” by shielding inflammatory conduct to placate party bases. “Politicians turn crime into partisan showdowns,” Abban warned, stressing this erodes the rule of law. His point cuts deep: when leaders defend the indefensible for votes, they normalize threats that now target even a sitting president.

Daaku’s call for “tough skin” rings hollow to critics, but her underlying challenge resonates: until parties consistently punish—not promote—verbal violence, Ghana’s politics will keep sinking deeper into menace. As threats mount, so does the urgency for leaders to finally draw a line.