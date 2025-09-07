NPP Official Claims Political Pressure Undermines Anti-Galamsey Efforts

A senior regional official of Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party has accused the government of inconsistency in combating illegal mining, alleging that political pressure is undermining arrests of suspected galamsey operators.

Paul Yandoh, Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the NPP, raised concerns about the effectiveness of recent law enforcement actions against illegal miners during an appearance on Wontumi TV. His comments highlight growing internal party tensions over the government’s handling of the galamsey crisis that has devastated Ghana’s environment and water bodies.

“Six people were arrested by the Asokwa Police with their machines and tools seized, yet because of political pressure, they may be released,” Yandoh stated, questioning the sustainability of current enforcement measures.

The NPP official criticized what he described as empty ultimatums issued to illegal mining operators. He specifically referenced Regional Minister Frank Amoah’s two-week deadline for miners to vacate their sites, calling it “purely rhetorical” as operations continue unabated.

Yandoh’s allegations come amid persistent criticism of Ghana’s anti-galamsey efforts, which have struggled to make meaningful progress despite repeated government promises and enforcement campaigns.

Infrastructure Funding Dispute

Shifting focus to infrastructure development, Yandoh dismissed allegations by President John Mahama regarding the misapplication of funds from an African Export-Import Bank loan. The opposition leader had claimed that $2 million from the facility was improperly utilized.

According to Yandoh, the NPP government secured $346 million from Afrexim Bank, supplemented by an additional $200 million and a $146 million budgetary allocation specifically for road construction projects. He argued that approximately 68% of the Accra-Amasaman Road was completed before the current administration assumed office.

The communications director suggested that Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who previously served as Deputy Finance Minister and Ranking Member of the Finance Committee under the NDC administration, should be well-informed about the funding arrangements.

“As a former Deputy Minister of Finance and Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Dr. Forson was directly involved in budget preparation. He cannot claim not to know how the money was allocated,” Yandoh argued.

Competing Infrastructure Claims

Yandoh presented comparative data on road construction achievements, claiming the NPP completed approximately 13,000 kilometers of roads between 2017 and 2024, compared to the NDC’s 4,000 kilometers constructed from 2009 to 2016.

He expressed skepticism about the NDC’s campaign promise to build 5,000 kilometers of roads if returned to power, describing the target as both lower than the NPP’s achievements and potentially unrealistic given the party’s previous record.

“So when the NDC now promises to build 5,000 kilometers, it is not only lower than what we achieved but also raises doubts about whether they can deliver,” he added.

The statements reflect the increasingly heated political rhetoric surrounding infrastructure development and environmental protection as Ghana approaches critical policy decisions on both fronts. Yandoh’s criticism of his own party’s anti-galamsey efforts represents a rare public acknowledgment of internal concerns about government effectiveness in addressing the illegal mining crisis.

Neither the Office of the President nor the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources had responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.