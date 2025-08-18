NPP Official Claims Galamsey Crackdown Was Politicized Against Party

Ghana’s fight against illegal mining (galamsey) was deliberately weaponized to damage the former ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), according to its National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha.

He argued the opposition exploited the complex, long-standing crisis for electoral gain during the 2020 polls.

Speaking on Prime Insight, Mustapha acknowledged the devastating environmental and social toll of galamsey but stressed it predates the Akufo-Addo administration. “This menace has been around for a very long time,” he stated, describing it as controlled by powerful, apolitical cartels focused solely on profit. He contended the NPP’s genuine efforts to combat it were distorted through targeted demonstrations and slogans, symbolically “placing hands on the neck” of former President Akufo-Addo.

The political fallout, he revealed, was severe. The NPP lost 19 parliamentary seats in key mining constituencies during the 2020 elections, including unexpected defeats like Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region. “The ramifications are dire,” Mustapha emphasized, linking these losses directly to the weaponization of the galamsey issue.

His blunt assessment highlights the challenge: a national crisis entangled in partisan politics. Can Ghana move beyond blame to address the powerful networks profiting from illegal mining? While the current Mahama administration pushes its own anti-galamsey measures, Mustapha’s comments underscore how deeply the struggle remains intertwined with political fortunes and losses.