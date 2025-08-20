NPP Official Accuses Rival Party of Hypocrisy on Presidential Jet

A senior member of Ghana’s New Patriotic Party has publicly criticized the main opposition for its evolving position on a new presidential aircraft.

Dr. Ishaq Kyei Brobbey claims the National Democratic Congress is contradicting its past actions with its current stance on the proposed purchase.

Speaking on a local television program, Dr. Brobbey, who also lectures at Kumasi Technical University, suggested that recent national tragedies could have been avoided with earlier investment. He argued that if previous administrations had prioritized acquiring reliable aircraft, the country would already possess the necessary assets. His comments indirectly referenced a past helicopter crash that resulted in significant loss of life.

The NPP member also credited traditional leadership with moderating the political debate. He asserted that without the intervention of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, opposition to the jet might have been far more intense. This perceived shift in the NDC’s approach, according to Dr. Brobbey, reveals a fundamental inconsistency between their time in government and their role as opponents.

The controversy continues to highlight the difficult balance between fiscal responsibility and executive security. As the debate unfolds, the government has yet to present a formal proposal for the aircraft’s funding or specifications to the parliament.