NPP Needs A Fresh Face, New Lease of Life – Kwabena Agyepong

Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Presidential Aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the party needs a fresh face and new lease of life to overcome the apathy that cost it dearly in the 2024 elections.

According to him, more than two million NPP members abstained from voting in 2024 due to widespread disillusionment.

He warned that presenting another candidate closely tied to the previous administration would only fuel further anger within the grassroots.

Speaking in a radio/TV interview in Kumasi as part of his tour to canvass support ahead of the NPP’s 2028 flagbearership contest, he said:

“I am the only one out of the five aspirants who never served in the previous NPP administration. I present a fresh face and a better opportunity for the NPP to capture

power again.”

Ing Agyepong rolled out his “Big Plan” a sweeping vision to transform land ownership into citizen’s wealth and create jobs. Emphasizing his Signature Policy Promise – Land Reform, Transparent Compensation Framework, Youth led District Mining Councils and funding Public Education on Environmental Stewardship

A Ghana where every citizen can use his property, especially land, to create personal wealth, has equal access to quality education, health and other opportunities.