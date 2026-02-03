NPP Must Win Back Ghanaians’ Trust, Says Oppong Nkrumah

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has identified rebuilding public trust as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) primary challenge ahead of the 2028 general elections, declaring that internal unity alone will not guarantee electoral victory. Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, the former Information Minister dismissed suggestions that the party faces a unity crisis following its January 31, 2026 presidential primary.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was declared winner of the NPP presidential primary after securing 110,643 votes, representing 56.48 percent of valid votes cast. The Electoral Commission (EC) confirmed the result following balloting by over 211,000 delegates at more than 300 polling centres nationwide.

Oppong Nkrumah, who served on Bawumia’s campaign team, stated that the party has demonstrated remarkable unity since the primary concluded. He pointed to post-primary developments as evidence of cohesion within the party, noting that losing candidates have visited and engaged extensively with the new flagbearer.

According to the lawmaker, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo deliberately abstained from voting in the primary to avoid perceptions of favouritism and has pledged support for unifying the party going forward. Both former Presidents Akufo Addo and John Agyekum Kufuor were notably absent from the voting process despite expectations they would cast ballots at the party headquarters in Accra.

The Ofoase Ayirebi MP argued that unity, while essential, represents only the foundation for electoral success. He emphasized that the bigger hurdle lies in regaining the confidence of ordinary Ghanaians whose support has diminished.

Oppong Nkrumah explained that the party must begin with honest self reflection about its record in government. He stressed the need for candour in communicating what the party did right and wrong during its recent tenure, and what it intends to do differently if given another opportunity.

The former Works and Housing Minister revealed that work has already commenced behind the scenes to reposition the party ahead of the 2028 election cycle. He indicated that the NPP has embarked on a broad reform process, including constitutional amendments to establish a formal policy secretariat that will make policy formulation more open and participatory.

Addressing concerns about Bawumia’s 56.48 percent victory margin compared to his 61.43 percent showing in the 2023 primary, Oppong Nkrumah cautioned against simplistic comparisons. He noted that the two contests operated under different structures, with the earlier primary featuring a superdelegate phase and fewer final candidates.

He highlighted that Bawumia expanded his constituency reach from 213 to 232 constituencies, demonstrating broader appeal across the party. The MP argued that the margin actually benefits the party by preventing complacency and forcing the flagbearer to listen to diverse opinions and ideas across the party’s spectrum.

The NPP has vowed to unite the party ahead of the 2028 elections. Bawumia, in his victory speech, called for unity, discipline and renewed engagement within the party, describing the win as a collective achievement that must be transformed into electoral success.

Former President Akufo Addo had earlier cautioned flagbearer aspirants at a peace pact signing ceremony that the party is greater than any individual interest. He urged contestants to ensure that ambition does not override fraternity and that competition does not descend into hostility.