NPP Must Cleanse Itself to Win Back Trust, Says Former Vice Chair

The New Patriotic Party’s path to recovery requires internal cleansing and rebuilding trust damaged by its own members, according to former Second National Vice Chair Sammy Crabbe.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues program on Sunday, Crabbe attributed the party’s electoral struggles to reputation damage caused by individuals within NPP ranks. He argued that internal problems have eroded public confidence more than external political competition.

“I think that our biggest problem is from within,” Crabbe explained. “Because you have a brand and that brand is being damaged so it is sending wrong signal to people and people are staying away.”

The party faces significant restructuring challenges following its decisive defeat in the 2024 elections. Internal divisions and structural weaknesses have become apparent as the NPP works to rebuild its political machinery ahead of the 2028 campaign.

As part of reconciliation efforts, the party has granted amnesty to all suspended members, inviting them back into the fold. This olive branch approach seeks to heal divisions that may have contributed to electoral underperformance.

The National Delegates Conference in July approved 54 motions aimed at organizational reform and policy refinement. These changes represent attempts to address systemic issues while preparing for future electoral challenges.

Party leadership has also expanded the delegate base for selecting the 2028 presidential flagbearer, with that process scheduled for January 2026. Broader participation could enhance legitimacy while reducing factional tensions around candidate selection.

Crabbe emphasized that trust restoration requires fundamental changes rather than cosmetic adjustments. The party must demonstrate improved internal justice systems, greater inclusivity, and emotional connection with ordinary Ghanaians.

“For us to restore that trust and confidence first in the political party, then we need to cleanse ourselves, we need to re-engineer ourselves,” he stated. Only after internal reform can public confidence transfer to the party’s eventual presidential candidate.

Current party leadership approaches may be missing crucial issues, according to Crabbe. He suggested that addressing clear underlying problems could significantly improve NPP’s 2028 electoral prospects.

The former party official’s criticism reflects broader concerns about political accountability and institutional reform within Ghana’s major parties. Similar challenges around trust and internal governance affect multiple political organizations.

Public confidence in political parties depends heavily on perceived integrity and competence of individual leaders and members. High-profile scandals or misconduct can undermine entire party brands regardless of policy positions.

The NPP’s soul-searching process illustrates how electoral defeats often trigger periods of introspection and organizational change. Successful political recovery typically requires honest assessment of weaknesses alongside strategic repositioning.

Crabbe’s emphasis on emotional connection highlights the importance of grassroots relationships in Ghanaian politics. Parties must demonstrate genuine concern for citizen welfare rather than appearing focused solely on power acquisition.

The 2028 election timeline provides opportunity for meaningful reform if party leadership commits to substantive changes rather than superficial adjustments to messaging or personnel.