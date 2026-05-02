NPP MP Tells Ashanti Minister: Stop the Talk, Create Jobs

New Juaben South Member of Parliament Michael Okyere Baafi has turned up the heat on Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, accusing him of substituting social media activity for job creation and failing to deliver on the government’s flagship employment promises to residents of the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi, Okyere Baafi, a former Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, said Dr Amoakohene’s heavy online presence has not translated into tangible benefits for residents, particularly the unemployed youth.

“For two years, this man has just been talking with no work to show,” he alleged, in a claim that slightly overstates the minister’s tenure. Dr Amoakohene was appointed in January 2025, making him in office for approximately 16 months.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker also took aim at what he described as a failure to deliver on the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) headline economic promise. He said the 24-hour economy and “one job, three shifts” policy has yet to materialise in any meaningful way for workers and job seekers.

“The 24-hour economy, ‘one job, three shifts’, that was promised has not been realised. Instead, we are seeing campaigns and slogans like ‘Build Ghana’ and ‘Create Ghana,’ which were not what Ghanaians were promised,” he stated.

He argued that the minister’s core mandate should be facilitating employment, not amplifying his public profile.

“All we expect from him is to create jobs for Ghanaians, especially the youth in the Ashanti Region. He should get up and work, not engage in unnecessary talk,” he said.

Baafi also broadened his criticism to include other young ministers in the administration, alleging that several were falling short of President John Mahama’s expectations, with Dr Amoakohene among those he singled out as unable to effectively advocate for the region’s interests.

Dr Amoakohene has not publicly responded to the latest remarks. However, he previously defended his social media presence during his parliamentary vetting in January 2025, pledging to use it as a governance and youth engagement tool. He has since reiterated that position publicly, stating he has no intention of stepping back from the platform.