The Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, says public credit for the extradition of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre chief executive Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu must be shared with the previous administration, arguing that the legal groundwork was laid before President John Mahama took office.

Awuah, who sits in parliament on the New Patriotic Party ticket, made the claim on Joy Prime as public debate intensified over Ghana’s first successful extradition from the United States in 17 years. Tamakloe-Attionu arrived at the Accra International Airport on June 9, 2026 and was immediately taken into custody to begin serving a 10-year sentence imposed by the Accra High Court.

The MP’s central point is one of timing. According to government communications minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Ghana’s High Court convicted and sentenced Tamakloe-Attionu in absentia in April 2024, and the Government of Ghana submitted a formal extradition request to the United States in July 2024. The Akufo-Addo administration left office in January 2025, meaning the extradition request was filed on its watch.

Awuah said the proceedings moved slowly because Tamakloe-Attionu contested them from abroad. “She was fighting them. Eventually she decided to surrender and return home,” he said. United States authorities notified Ghana in January 2026 that her surrender had been approved, by which point the Mahama administration had taken over.

The factual record broadly supports Awuah’s claim on the timeline, though the current government supervised the final stages of the legal process and her physical return.

The U.S. Embassy in Ghana confirmed the extradition, describing it as the surrender of a person convicted on more than 70 corruption-related charges involving the embezzlement of more than $6 million in Ghanaian taxpayer funds.

The court found that Tamakloe-Attionu’s actions during her tenure as MASLOC chief executive between 2013 and 2016 caused a financial loss of nearly GH¢90 million to the state. She had been granted permission in 2021 to travel to the United States for medical treatment while her trial was ongoing but did not return to Ghana to continue participating in proceedings.

Her lawyers have since filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal, challenging the 2024 High Court judgment on grounds that several charges lacked sufficient particulars and that the proceedings breached her constitutional right to be informed in detail of the nature of charges against her.

Her extradition is the first surrender from the United States to Ghana since 2009, a gap of 17 years that anti-corruption advocates say underscores how difficult such cases have historically been to complete.