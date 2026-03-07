NPP MP Says Cocoa Farmers Unpaid for Four Months Under Mahama

A senior opposition lawmaker has challenged the government’s economic narrative, accusing the Mahama administration of abandoning cocoa farmers who have not received payment for their harvests in four months while prices were simultaneously cut from levels that were promised during the 2024 election campaign.

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, made the accusation in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM on Saturday, 7 March 2026, describing the government’s claims of economic improvement as artificial and disconnected from the lived realities of ordinary Ghanaians.

“Farmers are not getting people to buy their produce; their produce is rotting and nothing is being done about it. After all the stress cocoa farmers have gone through, they have not been paid for the last four months; they have to borrow money,” he said.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour took particular issue with what he described as a broken social contract. He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had campaigned on a promise to raise cocoa producer prices to GH¢6,500 per bag, a pledge he argued was central to their electoral success in cocoa farming communities. Ghana’s producer price for cocoa was set at GH¢3,100 per bag for the 2025/26 season, compared with the GH¢3,500 per bag set by the previous government for the same crop year, representing a reduction that the government justified by citing a drop in world market prices and the need to align domestic pricing with international benchmarks.

The MP dismissed the government’s defence that Ivory Coast’s pricing was used as a reference point, arguing that Ghana has a distinct social contract with its farmers that cannot be dissolved by pointing to a neighbouring country’s policies.

He warned that the NDC would face electoral consequences in farming communities if the grievances of cocoa farmers were not addressed, and called on the public and the media to give the issue the attention it deserves.

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has not yet responded publicly to the specific allegation that farmers have gone four months without payment for harvests already delivered.