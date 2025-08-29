NPP MP Predicts Easy Victory for Kennedy Agyapong in Party Leadership Race

Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah has declared that Kennedy Agyapong will secure the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer position without significant challenge, citing widespread grassroots support for the Assin Central legislator.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Friday, Amoah described what he termed “organic support” from party members as evidence of Agyapong’s rising influence within NPP ranks.

“Honestly, if you analyse all the relevant variables, he’s going to win this election without any difficulty,” Amoah said. “The signs are on the wall. Almost every stakeholder group is saying if you bring Kennedy Agyapong, they will vote for the NPP.”

Amoah, who serves on Agyapong’s campaign team, dismissed concerns about the candidate’s outspoken personality as irrelevant distractions. He argued that critics focus on minor issues while overlooking more substantial qualifications.

“We live in a country where important factors that can transform us are brushed aside for trivialities,” he said. “Everyone has temperament. But Kennedy Agyapong has never been tagged a thief, corrupt, or a murderer. What people say about him is that he is benevolent and strong-willed.”

The Nhyiaeso MP emphasized Agyapong’s lengthy political career and commitment to national development as key strengths that position him to reunite the NPP following its December 2024 electoral defeat to the National Democratic Congress.

Agyapong has built a reputation as one of Ghana’s most vocal politicians, known for his direct communication style and business background. His supporters view these traits as assets that could energize the opposition party’s base and attract voters seeking change from conventional political approaches.

The NPP is preparing to select new leadership after losing both the presidency and parliamentary majority in the most recent general election. The party faces the challenge of rebuilding its organization while positioning itself as a credible alternative to President John Mahama’s administration.

Amoah’s confident prediction reflects the competitive dynamics emerging within NPP as various factions position their preferred candidates for the upcoming leadership contest.