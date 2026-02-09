NPP MP Claims NDC Considering Running Mate Options

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament has alleged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is exploring potential running mate candidates for future internal elections, including Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Asiama.

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, MP for Akim Oda, speaking on ABC In The Morning last week, claimed the NPP has obtained intelligence suggesting Dr Asiama is among individuals being considered for the vice presidential slot.

According to the MP, the NPP is monitoring what he described as emerging strategic calculations within the NDC, including a possible pairing of NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia as a potential presidential candidate with Dr Asiama as a running mate.

The Akim Oda MP stated that the NPP is watching the NDC closely and is aware of what he termed a Johnson and Johnson ticket scenario.

Dr Asiama, who was appointed Bank of Ghana Governor in February 2025, previously served as Deputy Governor under the NPP administration. He faced criminal charges related to his tenure as Deputy Governor, but those charges were withdrawn after the NDC government took office in January 2025.

The MP suggested without providing evidence that the central bank chief may be seeking what he characterised as political insurance against potential reinstatement of charges should the NDC lose power in 2028.

Mr Acquah claimed that Dr Asiama is actively lobbying key party stakeholders and decision makers, though he did not provide specific details or evidence to support this assertion.

Historical reports from 2018 indicated that Dr Asiama’s name had been mentioned in NDC circles as a potential running mate consideration ahead of the 2020 elections. Former President John Dramani Mahama denied these reports at the time. The running mate position eventually went to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who is now Vice President.

Neither Dr Asiama nor the NDC has publicly commented on the latest allegations from the NPP MP.

As Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Asiama holds a constitutionally independent position focused on monetary policy and financial stability. Central bank governors traditionally maintain political neutrality during their tenure.

The claims come as both major political parties begin positioning for future electoral contests, with internal party elections expected in the coming years.