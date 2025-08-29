NPP MP Champions Bawumia as Party’s Best 2028 Presidential Prospect

Ofoase Ayirebi MP Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has declared former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia the New Patriotic Party’s strongest candidate for reclaiming power in the 2028 elections.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Friday, Oppong Nkrumah argued that Bawumia’s extensive campaigning experience and governance record position him as the party’s most viable option for returning to government.

“If you talk to the delegates, they’ll tell you he is the most marketed candidate in this party at this point,” said Oppong Nkrumah, who serves on Bawumia’s campaign communications team. “By virtue of his work, he’s also the most prepared for governance.”

The MP praised Bawumia’s eight-year tenure as vice president under Nana Akufo-Addo, describing him as “the most effective vice president in our republican history, with interventions that continue to impact millions of lives.”

Oppong Nkrumah acknowledged that Bawumia faced significant criticism during his time in office but maintained that his policy positions have proven correct over time. He claimed that international institutions including the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and Bank of Ghana have validated many of Bawumia’s economic assessments.

“They said everything about him. But when there was nothing more to say, people began to pay attention to his positions,” he said, highlighting what he views as vindication of the former vice president’s approaches to economic policy.

The endorsement comes as the NPP prepares for internal leadership elections following its December 2024 defeat to John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress. The party lost both the presidency and its parliamentary majority, forcing a comprehensive rebuilding effort.

Oppong Nkrumah emphasized that electoral success in 2028 depends on selecting a candidate capable of rebuilding public trust. “If our objective is to win back the trust of the people, it is easiest with him,” he declared.

Bawumia’s supporters point to his 16-year track record of campaigning across Ghana as evidence of his political reach and organizational capabilities.