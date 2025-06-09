NPP Members Challenge Agyapong’s Flagbearer Comments

New Patriotic Party members have criticized former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong’s remarks regarding the party’s 2028 flagbearer selection.

Agyapong stated during an Ashanti Region meeting that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia should not lead the NPP again after the party’s 2024 electoral defeat, citing historical precedents including Professor Adu Boahen’s single candidacy after loss.

“President Kufuor campaigned four months with impressive results for a second chance. Akufo-Addo secured 49.3% in his second attempt,” Agyapong argued. “When someone loses by over two million votes, how can they be given another chance?”

Unnamed NPP members questioned Agyapong’s standing to make these claims, noting he failed to retain his parliamentary seat in 2024. Critics within the party contend his interventions prioritize personal interests over collective party objectives.

The dispute reflects ongoing NPP succession debates following their 2024 electoral loss, with historical candidate performance becoming a central reference point in leadership qualifications.