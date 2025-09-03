NPP Member Calls for General Secretary’s Exit

A prominent New Patriotic Party member has launched a scathing attack on the party’s leadership, calling for General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua to step down after what he described as four years of weak decision-making that has damaged the opposition party’s electoral prospects.

Richard Nyamah, a leading NPP member, accused Kodua of incompetent leadership that has left the party fragmented and strategically disadvantaged against the ruling National Democratic Congress. The criticism represents escalating internal tensions within the NPP following recent electoral setbacks.

In a social media post, Nyamah characterized Kodua’s tenure as marked by “weakness cloaked as meek leadership, incompetence and inexperience masked as humble leadership,” arguing that the General Secretary’s approach has consistently favored capitulation over strategic confrontation.

Nyamah specifically criticized Kodua’s decisions not to contest reruns in Ablekuma and Tamale Central constituencies, describing these choices as strategic disasters that emboldened the NDC while weakening NPP positioning across multiple battleground seats.

“The NPP abandoned a seat that the NDC was determined to capture, showing weakness when boldness was required,” Nyamah stated, referring to the Ablekuma decision that he argued demonstrated poor strategic judgment during crucial electoral moments.

The NPP member argued that Kodua’s announcement regarding Tamale Central represented “the highest mark of cowardice and weak leadership,” claiming the decision was intended as political bargaining to secure NDC withdrawal from Akwatia constituency but ultimately backfired.

According to Nyamah’s analysis, the NDC rejected the proposed arrangement and successfully captured Akwatia while retaining both Tamale Central and Ablekuma, leaving the NPP with losses across all contested seats. He characterized this outcome as evidence of failed strategic leadership.

The criticism highlights broader concerns about NPP electoral strategy and organizational effectiveness following the party’s transition to opposition status. Internal party dynamics have become increasingly contentious as members assess leadership performance and future electoral prospects.

Nyamah called for party introspection and urged Kodua to “do the honorable thing” by not seeking re-election to the General Secretary position. He argued that the NPP requires different leadership qualities to effectively challenge the ruling party.

“The NPP is in opposition and needs a bold, strong, fearless general secretary who will strategically position the NPP to push the NDC to acquiesce rather than we capitulating to the NDC on every turn,” Nyamah emphasized in his critique.

The party member warned that organizational weaknesses extend beyond leadership to grassroots mobilization, arguing that the NPP must reorganize its support base to remain competitive in future elections. He specifically highlighted concerns about foot soldier engagement and motivation.

“Cowards don’t win elections. Brave men do,” Nyamah concluded, framing his criticism within broader arguments about leadership qualities necessary for electoral success in Ghana’s competitive political environment.

The public criticism reflects ongoing debates within the NPP about strategic direction, leadership effectiveness, and organizational reforms needed to strengthen the party’s position as the primary opposition force in Ghanaian politics.

Internal party tensions have intensified following electoral disappointments, with various factions advocating different approaches to leadership selection, strategy development, and opposition tactics against the NDC government.

The controversy over Kodua’s leadership comes as the NPP prepares for internal elections and strategic planning processes aimed at positioning the party for future electoral competition. Leadership debates often intensify during such transitional periods.

Political observers note that internal criticism and leadership challenges are common features of opposition party dynamics in Ghana, often reflecting broader struggles to maintain unity and strategic focus while out of government power.