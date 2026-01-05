NPP Member Accuses Mahama Government Of Political Exclusion

Ellen Ama Daaku, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team member and former campaign aide to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has accused President John Mahama’s administration of contradicting its unity message through allegedly divisive governance practices. Speaking on The Forum program on Asaase Radio on Saturday, she challenged what she described as a disconnect between public rhetoric and policy implementation since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) assumed power.

Daaku cited the dismissal of public sector workers hired under the previous NPP government following directives from the Chief of Staff’s office. She argued these terminations, affecting individuals who completed standard recruitment procedures, undermined claims about inclusive governance. Her criticism focused particularly on employees dismissed via single letters without regard to proper administrative channels or completed hiring protocols.

“You cannot tell us that we are all Ghanaians and should come together when your actions show otherwise,” Daaku stated during the broadcast. She maintained that recent policy decisions reflect partisan divisions rather than national cohesion, separating citizens along party lines. The NPP communicator insisted government actions contradict presidential statements about building unity across political boundaries.

The opposition figure also questioned economic priorities outlined in the 2025 budget, specifically the decision not to recruit teachers and nurses despite what officials describe as substantial gold revenue inflows used for currency stabilization. Daaku challenged whether cedi stability translates into tangible improvements for ordinary Ghanaians, pointing to rising consumer prices as evidence of persistent economic hardship.

She cited specific price increases to illustrate her argument, noting that a tin of Ideal Milk that sold for eight cedis last year now costs between 12 and 15 cedis. These examples formed part of her broader critique questioning how authorities can claim economic progress when basic household items continue becoming less affordable for average families. The communicator suggested macroeconomic indicators fail to capture ground-level realities facing most citizens.

Daaku referenced the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, whose dismissal in September 2025 followed recommendations from a constitutional committee investigating misconduct allegations. President Mahama had commented before the December 2024 elections about the Chief Justice’s tenure, statements Daaku now characterizes as foreshadowing subsequent actions. She argued such developments contradict assertions that governance belongs equally to all Ghanaians regardless of political affiliation.

The former Chief Justice was removed after a five-member committee found she engaged in stated misbehaviour, including unauthorized use of public funds for family travel and abuse of discretionary power in administrative matters. The committee determined Torkornoo caused the Judicial Service to cover travel costs for her husband and daughter during private trips in 2023, concluding such expenditures constituted misuse of taxpayer resources. President Mahama acted on the committee’s recommendation as required by Article 146(9) of the Constitution.

Government officials have defended policies as lawful measures necessary for institutional reform and economic recovery. President Mahama stated in his New Year message that Ghana is recovering from previous economic strains and rising again after implementing reforms and tighter management. He emphasized that many predicted recovery would take a generation, but his administration believed in Ghanaian resilience and prioritized reversing earlier decline.

The 2025 budget allocated substantial resources to education, with provisions including 203 million cedis for teacher trainee allowances and 480 million cedis for nursing trainee allowances. The allocations fulfill promises made during the campaign, though decisions to restructure recruitment processes have generated debate about balancing fiscal responsibility with service delivery needs. The government restructured allowance payments to eliminate delays by integrating them into the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department payroll system.

Daaku’s criticisms reflect broader tensions between the NPP opposition and NDC government over governance philosophy and economic management. Her remarks about partisan divisions echo complaints that staffing decisions, institutional reviews, and policy directions favor political allies while marginalizing former administration appointees. These dynamics characterize the early months of Mahama’s second presidency as both sides contest narratives about recovery, fairness, and national direction.

The NPP communicator maintained that everyday hardship and perceptions of political bias continue undermining public confidence despite official claims about stabilization and reform. Critics argue that currency gains and budget allocations matter less than whether ordinary Ghanaians experience relief from rising costs and economic pressure. Government supporters counter that inherited challenges require difficult short-term decisions to secure long-term sustainability and growth.