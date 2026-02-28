NPP Loyalist Claims NDC Ministers Quietly Back Bawumia Ahead of 2028

New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalist Alfred Ababio Kumi, widely known as Adenta Kumi, has made a bold claim that some ministers of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government are privately aligning themselves with NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Speaking on Lawson TV, Adenta Kumi said the support Dr. Bawumia is attracting cuts across party lines in ways that could surprise observers. “Some NDC ministers and members are already joining Dr. Bawumia. Do not let it shock you,” he stated, insisting his remarks were based on firm knowledge. “I am saying this with authority. This is not a prophecy.”

He further suggested the backing being offered to the NPP flagbearer is substantive, not merely rhetorical. “Dr. Bawumia is really getting lots of support from lots of people. They are not supporting him empty-handed too,” he added.

Adenta Kumi did not name any of the NDC figures he claimed were quietly aligning with Bawumia, and no NDC minister has publicly made any such declaration. The claims, which remain unverified, are likely to be viewed with scepticism by analysts given the scale of the NDC’s December 2024 electoral victory, in which President John Dramani Mahama won with 56.55 percent of the vote against Dr. Bawumia’s 41.61 percent.

On the matter of Dr. Bawumia’s personal integrity, Adenta Kumi was equally forceful in his defence of the NPP flagbearer, dismissing what he described as politically motivated attempts by the NDC to damage his reputation. “Bawumia is strict and clean, and the opposition just wanted to stick something on him,” he said. “He is more strict than anybody. There is no one around him who can confirm that there is a scandal around Dr. Bawumia. Even if you look for one, you will not get.”

Dr. Bawumia was elected NPP flagbearer for the 2028 elections on January 31, 2026, securing 56.48 percent of delegate votes across more than 300 polling centres nationwide. The NPP is in the early stages of rebuilding following its 2024 general election defeat.