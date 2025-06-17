NPP Leader Demands Vice President’s Stance on Judicial and Electoral Issues

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, a senior New Patriotic Party figure, has called on Vice President to publicly address the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and the unresolved Ablekuma North parliamentary election results.

The appeal, made through a Facebook post by the politician popularly known as Coka, highlights growing political tensions surrounding these key democratic institutions.

“Madam Vice President, please speak out against the impeachment of the Chief Justice and the delay in declaring the Ablekuma North results, as they are all women,” Appiah wrote, emphasizing the gender dimension of both cases. The Chief Justice’s suspension follows petitions for her removal, which the NPP characterizes as executive overreach into judicial independence. Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission’s failure to declare results for the December 7 Ablekuma North contest has created a stalemate between the NPP and National Democratic Congress.

Political analysts note these developments occur against the backdrop of Ghana’s delicate balance between executive authority and independent institutions. The Chief Justice’s impeachment process marks the first such proceeding against a sitting judicial head since 1993, while the electoral dispute tests the Commission’s capacity to manage contentious outcomes. With both issues involving women leaders, observers suggest the Vice President’s response could influence perceptions of the administration’s commitment to gender equality and institutional integrity.

The NPP maintains it won the Ablekuma North seat and rejects NDC calls for a rerun, framing the delay as undermining electoral credibility. As Ghana prepares for upcoming local elections, these unresolved matters raise questions about due process and the neutrality of state institutions.