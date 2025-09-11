NPP Leader Calls for Mass Resignations After Electoral Defeat

A prominent New Patriotic Party leader has demanded the immediate resignation of all national and regional executives following the party’s devastating performance in Ghana’s 2024 general elections, where the NPP managed to secure only 88 parliamentary seats.

Addai Nimo, a leading NPP member, described the party leadership’s performance as a “woeful failure” and called for a complete overhaul of the party’s organizational structure ahead of future contests.

The NPP suffered a crushing defeat in the December 2024 elections, with the National Democratic Congress winning a landslide 184 out of 276 parliamentary seats. The NPP secured just 88 seats, with independent candidates claiming four additional seats, marking one of the party’s worst electoral performances in recent history.

Nimo’s critique focused particularly on regional performance, citing catastrophic losses across Ghana’s ten regions. In the Greater Accra region, the NPP managed only 5 seats out of 34 available, while the NDC captured 29 seats in the party’s traditional stronghold.

The Volta region delivered an even more devastating blow, with the NPP failing to secure a single parliamentary seat in the region. This complete shutout represents a significant political realignment in an area where the party had made efforts to expand its influence.

Even in the Ashanti region, traditionally considered the NPP’s heartland, the party fell short of expectations. Nimo specifically criticized the Ashanti Regional Chairman for promising 47 seats but failing to deliver on those projections while still seeking re-election to party positions.

The call for resignations extends beyond national leadership to include all regional executives, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the electoral defeat across Ghana’s political landscape. Nimo argued that allowing the same leadership to contest for positions again would constitute an insult to party members’ intelligence.

“We went for an election and performed badly. We could not get even 90 seats,” Nimo stated, emphasizing that the current parliamentary count stands at 87 seats following a subsequent by-election loss. This figure underscores the magnitude of the party’s electoral collapse from its previous stronger parliamentary representation.

The leadership crisis comes as the NPP grapples with its transition to opposition status after eight years in government under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The party’s poor performance has sparked widespread soul-searching and calls for fundamental organizational reforms.

Nimo specifically endorsed what he termed “Chairman Butey’s position” of not seeking re-election, suggesting that this should serve as a model for other party officials. This reference points to internal discussions about leadership accountability following the electoral defeat.

The comprehensive nature of the proposed resignations would effectively require the NPP to rebuild its organizational structure from the ground up, a process that could significantly impact the party’s ability to function as an effective opposition force in the short term.

Regional performance data supports Nimo’s critique, with the party suffering losses even in previously safe constituencies. The electoral map now shows significant NDC dominance across most of Ghana’s regions, leaving the NPP with concentrated support in fewer areas than previously experienced.

The resignation demands reflect broader dissatisfaction within NPP ranks about campaign strategy, resource allocation, and leadership effectiveness during the 2024 electoral cycle. Party members across various levels have begun questioning the decisions that led to such a comprehensive defeat.

Internal party dynamics suggest that Nimo’s call may resonate with grassroots members who feel that the leadership failed to adequately mobilize support or present compelling alternatives to voters. The electoral results indicate significant voter dissatisfaction with the NPP’s governance record.

The timing of these resignation demands coincides with traditional post-election periods when political parties typically conduct internal assessments and consider leadership changes. However, the scope of changes proposed by Nimo exceeds typical post-defeat adjustments.

Opposition parties often undergo leadership transitions following major electoral defeats, but complete organizational overhauls of the type suggested by Nimo are relatively rare in Ghana’s political landscape. The comprehensive nature of the proposed changes reflects the severity of the electoral outcome.

The NPP’s organizational response to these calls will likely determine the party’s trajectory in opposition and its preparation for future electoral contests. Leadership decisions made in coming months could significantly impact the party’s ability to rebuild and reconnect with Ghanaian voters.