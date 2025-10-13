NPP Lawyer Opens Up on Faith and Family

Kow Abaka Essuman, the lawyer known more for courtroom battles than personal revelations, has shared intimate reflections on faith, mortality, marriage, and what gives his life meaning beyond politics.

Appearing on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, the NPP lawyer opened up about living fully while carrying the weight of public responsibilities, offering glimpses into a side of himself rarely seen by Ghanaians accustomed to his political persona.

His philosophical take on life and death surprised many. When asked whether he feared death, Essuman responded with striking calmness, drawing from his Christian faith. “To die is gain. We’re all living towards death; that’s the reality of life. But I don’t think that’s all there is. There’s more to existence than that,” he said.

The Methodist lawyer emphasized the importance of living in the present moment. “Life is short. Life is for the living, so you have to enjoy every moment you can. It’s a present, you have to live in the present,” he noted, adding that his faith provides perspective on both life and loss. He expressed hope that when his time comes, it will be according to divine timing rather than something sudden.

Beyond philosophical musings, Essuman shared a deeply personal story about what he described as a miraculous healing experience that strengthened his faith. He recounted praying for a friend who couldn’t walk and was scheduled for surgery, only to witness an unexpected recovery.

“I think God wanted to show me that He exists. My friend couldn’t walk. He was due for surgery on Tuesday. I went to his house on Saturday, we prayed, and by God’s grace, he was healed,” he said, admitting the experience shocked even him. When he told his mother about it, she simply responded with gratitude.

When asked if the experience had inspired him to pursue ministry, Essuman clarified his view that he already serves in that capacity. “We are all ministers of God. I’m a Methodist, and we’re all lay preachers,” he explained, noting that spirituality remains central to his worldview.

The conversation also revealed the human side of a man often seen in formal settings. Essuman opened up about his marriage to Lady Anne, whom he met in Tema under somewhat humorous circumstances. “At first, she was actually giving me tips on how to talk to other women,” he said with a laugh, explaining that friendship gradually evolved into something deeper.

Now married for over eight years, he acknowledged that marriage has been both rewarding and challenging. “Marriage has taught me patience. It’s not all rosy, there are ups and downs, but you learn to let the good moments outweigh the difficult ones,” he admitted.

The demands of public service have occasionally created tension at home. Essuman recalled missing his own birthday once because of meetings, which didn’t sit well with his wife. “My wife wasn’t happy, but we cut the cake the next morning,” he said, illustrating the delicate balance between duty and family life.

Despite his demanding schedule, Essuman described fatherhood as “the greatest teaching experience,” offering insights that extend beyond parenting into leadership itself. “It teaches you about God and leadership. You learn to listen, to correct with love, and to admit when you’re wrong. Children have a way of showing you who you really are,” he reflected.

His comments revealed a man attempting to reconcile competing demands while maintaining spiritual grounding. The blend of spirituality and pragmatism is somewhat unusual for a politician, particularly one willing to discuss personal faith experiences so openly.

Essuman concluded his reflections by emphasizing the universal need for purpose. “We all need to find joy and meaning, no matter where we are in life,” he said, a sentiment that seemed to sum up his approach to navigating the pressures of political life while staying connected to what he considers most important.

For someone who operates in the often cynical world of politics and law, Essuman’s willingness to discuss vulnerability, faith, and family offers a different dimension. Whether these personal values translate into his professional conduct remains a question observers will continue to watch, but the interview provided rare insight into what drives a man accustomed to operating behind the scenes.