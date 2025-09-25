NPP Lawmaker Slams ‘Shallow’ Foreign Minister Over US Deportee Pact

Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP) Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has launched a scathing attack on Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, accusing him of taking a “simplistic view” of Ghana’s controversial agreement to accept West African deportees from the United States.

The criticism intensifies mounting opposition to the deportee arrangement, which has already processed 14 individuals deported from America to Ghana before being transferred to their home countries of Nigeria and Gambia, according to government statements.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express, Awuah suggested the Foreign Minister lacked adequate appreciation of his constitutional responsibilities, particularly regarding national security implications of the deportation agreement structured as a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Ablakwa has insisted the arrangement operates as an MoU rather than a binding treaty, with Ghana conducting independent background checks on deportees before acceptance. However, the opposition Minority in Parliament has escalated demands for immediate suspension, describing the deal as a constitutional breach threatening Ghana’s sovereignty.

The Minority Caucus reports that 14 deportees have already been processed under the arrangement, representing what they characterize as a serious violation of constitutional procedures. The parliamentary opposition argues the executive bypassed required legislative approval for international agreements affecting national security.

Awuah’s intervention represents the most direct personal criticism of Ablakwa’s competence since the deportee controversy erupted. The Manhyia South MP questioned whether the Foreign Minister understood “the office he holds and the issues that are supposed to be dealt with by the office, particularly within the context of the constitution.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister has defended the decision as grounded in humanitarian principles and Pan-African solidarity, rejecting claims Ghana received financial compensation for accepting the deportees. Ablakwa categorically denied that Ghana derived material benefits from the US arrangement.

Government argues the MoU structure makes the arrangement an executive-level understanding consistent with established diplomatic conventions, not requiring parliamentary approval. This position directly contradicts opposition claims about constitutional violations.

Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Samuel Abdulai Jinapor has described the arrangement as a “blatant violation of the Constitution,” raising alarm over government’s handling of the deportation agreement. The constitutional debate centers on whether such international arrangements require legislative ratification.

The controversy extends beyond procedural concerns to fundamental questions about Ghana’s role in American immigration policy. Ghana has joined other African nations including Eswatini, Rwanda, and South Sudan in accepting third-country nationals deported by the United States, a practice raising legal concerns internationally.

Awuah’s criticism suggests growing New Patriotic Party (NPP) frustration with the government’s explanation of the deportee policy. The MP warned that Ghana needed to examine “the broader context behind the United States’ recent actions” before aligning with such controversial policies.

Reports indicate the 14 West Africans processed through Ghana have been transferred to Nigeria and Gambia, with lawyers representing some deportees warning they face risks of persecution or torture in their home countries.

The personal nature of Awuah’s attack on Ablakwa’s competence represents an escalation beyond typical policy disagreements, suggesting deeper concerns within opposition ranks about the Foreign Minister’s handling of sensitive diplomatic issues.