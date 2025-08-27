NPP Lawmaker Backs Kennedy Agyapong for 2028 Race

A senior New Patriotic Party legislator has identified businessman Kennedy Agyapong as the party’s strongest presidential candidate for 2028, citing electoral mathematics rather than questioning the capabilities of other potential contenders.

Dr. Stephen Amoah, who represents the Nhyiaeso constituency, argued that Ghana’s voting patterns favor Agyapong despite the proven competence of former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. The MP emphasized his assessment focuses on electoral viability rather than administrative skills.

Speaking to Citi FM, Amoah stressed that winning elections in Ghana depends on multiple factors beyond government performance. He pointed to regional voting tendencies and demographic considerations that influence electoral outcomes across the country.

The former Deputy Finance Minister acknowledged Bawumia’s contributions to economic management during the previous NPP administration. He credited the former vice president’s work leading the Economic Management Team under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

However, Amoah maintained that electoral success requires understanding geographical voting patterns that often override performance metrics. His analysis suggests these dynamics give Agyapong better prospects for securing victory in 2028.

The comments reflect early positioning within NPP circles ahead of the party’s eventual candidate selection process. With the 2024 election loss to President John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress, party members are evaluating future leadership options.

Agyapong, a media entrepreneur and longtime NPP figure, unsuccessfully sought the party’s 2024 presidential nomination. His campaign emphasized business experience and direct communication style, appealing to certain voter segments.

Bawumia led the NPP ticket in 2024 after serving eight years as vice president under Akufo-Addo. His background in economics and central banking positioned him as a technocratic candidate focused on economic policy.

The 2028 election will mark Ghana’s return to normal electoral cycles following the conclusion of Mahama’s constitutionally limited second term. The NDC will need to select a new standard bearer, potentially reshaping competitive dynamics.

NPP leadership has not formally begun candidate selection procedures for 2028, with party officials focusing on rebuilding following their recent electoral defeat. Internal debates about future direction and messaging continue among various factions.

Amoah’s public endorsement represents an early attempt to influence party opinion ahead of formal nomination processes. Such early positioning often reflects broader discussions within party structures about electability and strategic considerations.

The assessment highlights ongoing tensions within the NPP about lessons learned from 2024 and optimal approaches for future campaigns in Ghana’s competitive political environment.