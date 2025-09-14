NPP Intensifies Pressure on Mahama Over Galamsey Emergency Declaration

Opposition New Patriotic Party communications chief Richard Ahiagbah has escalated calls for President John Dramani Mahama to declare a state of emergency on illegal mining, arguing that conventional measures have failed to stop environmental destruction. The demand comes just days after Mahama rejected emergency powers during his September 10 media encounter, insisting existing laws provide sufficient authority to combat galamsey.

Ahiagbah criticized President Mahama over his handling of the fight against illegal mining, claiming the administration lacks political will to confront the crisis effectively. The NPP communications director maintains that half-hearted efforts cannot address what he describes as an existential threat to Ghana’s environment and water resources.

The political standoff intensified following Mahama’s media briefing where he explained his reluctance to invoke emergency powers. “I’ve been reluctant to implement a state of emergency in the galamsey fight, because we’ve not exhausted the powers we have without a state of emergency,” the President stated, positioning such measures as a last resort.

Ahiagbah’s renewed pressure campaign reflects broader frustration among opposition figures and civil society groups who argue that traditional enforcement mechanisms have proven inadequate against increasingly sophisticated illegal mining operations. The NPP official contends that constitutional suspension of certain rights represents the only viable path forward given the scale of environmental damage.

President Mahama maintained that current laws provide sufficient authority to combat the issue effectively during his recent public engagement. This position has drawn criticism from multiple quarters, including environmental activists and legal experts who question whether existing frameworks can effectively counter organized galamsey networks.

The debate has attracted diverse perspectives within Ghana’s legal community. Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu agreed with Mahama’s position that declaring a state of emergency over galamsey is not the right move at this time, describing such measures as “politically sexy but not necessary now.”

Recent allegations have further complicated the political landscape surrounding galamsey enforcement. Ahiagbah alleged that GoldBod has been buying gold from illegal miners, claiming the president admitted that “GoldBod is buying galamsey gold” during a recent interview.

The controversy reflects deeper tensions over Ghana’s approach to illegal mining, which continues destroying forest reserves and contaminating water bodies despite years of government intervention. Opposition parties argue that emergency powers would enable more aggressive enforcement, while the administration maintains that systematic implementation of existing laws offers a more sustainable solution.

Environmental groups and mining experts await concrete action from both sides as the debate intensifies over the most effective strategy to halt Ghana’s ongoing environmental degradation from unregulated mining activities.