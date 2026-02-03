NPP Grassroots United but Leadership Faces Division Test

Pollster and Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwa, says the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) grassroots remain largely united and hopeful following Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the presidential primaries, even as concerns linger about divisions among senior campaign actors.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express, Dankwa said polling data shows that about 88 percent of NPP delegates are hopeful that there will be unity in the party, stressing that the grassroots are not the problem.

According to Dankwa, the real risk lies higher up the party structure. “The problem will be at the top level of the campaigns,” he said, warning that unresolved disagreements among leading figures could undermine efforts to consolidate support. He argued that once those differences are addressed, the party’s base would fall in line. “Once we are able to reconcile them, I don’t think there’ll be a problem at the bottom,” he said.

Dankwa said the next phase of the party’s rebuilding effort must focus on clarity and cooperation among key political actors who contested the flagbearer race. He pointed to the need for visible reconciliation and defined roles going forward. “Now, moving forward, how do you do that?” he asked, before raising questions about expectations within the party. “What role does Ken Agyapong want to play going forward? What role does Bryan want to play in the campaign going forward?”

He said those decisions cannot be left ambiguous, insisting that unity must be elevated above individual ambition. “They must be seen to have put a sense of unity above everything else,” he said. Mussa Dankwa warned that the stakes are too high for internal fractures. “For where NPP is now, they don’t need any division in their ranks to really face the NDC going forward,” he said.

The comments come as calls have emerged from some party supporters for the removal of Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who critics argue failed to sufficiently advance Dr. Bawumia’s campaign in the Effutu Constituency during the recent NPP presidential primary. Critics have suggested that his posture on the ground may have contributed to Kennedy Agyapong’s strong showing in the constituency.

However, National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, has dismissed calls for Afenyo-Markin’s removal, insisting the party remains confident in his leadership in Parliament. Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, Mr Boakye described the Effutu MP as a dependable and strategic leader at a time when the party needs firm direction. “Hon Afenyo-Markin has been an outstanding leader, especially for us in these difficult times”.

Afenyo-Markin has reiterated that unity remains the most critical factor for the NPP’s electoral success, warning that persistent internal divisions could derail the party’s bid to return to power in 2028. He urged party members at all levels to put aside personal and factional interests and rally solidly behind Dr Bawumia.

He explained that the NPP’s electoral history clearly shows a strong link between internal cohesion and victory, noting that the party has suffered defeats whenever disunity and infighting overshadowed its campaign efforts. “Elections lost in 1979, 1992, 1996, 2008 and 2012 were largely influenced by factionalism within the party”.

Dr Bawumia secured 110,643 votes, representing 56.48 percent of the valid ballots in the presidential primary held on January 31, 2026. Kennedy Agyapong mounted a spirited challenge with 23.76 percent of the vote.