NPP Flagbearer Hopeful Defends Bawumia Against Economic Blame Game

A leading contender for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership has moved to shield former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia from unfair criticism over Ghana’s economic challenges, warning against internal party rhetoric that could damage electoral prospects.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum clarified his recent comments about Bawumia’s apology to party delegates during an AsaasePa FM interview Wednesday, emphasizing that attributing economic failures solely to the former vice-president misrepresents governmental responsibility structures.

The former Education Minister stressed that Bawumia never served as Finance Minister, making blanket economic blame inappropriate and potentially counterproductive to party unity ahead of future elections.

“It’s unfair to link all economic matters to him,” Adutwum explained, warning that generalized criticisms provide ammunition for political opponents seeking to exploit internal party divisions.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant sought to clarify his position after earlier statements about Bawumia’s recent delegate apology sparked internal party debate about accountability and leadership responsibility during the party’s previous administration.

Recent polling data from Global Info Analytics shows Bawumia leading the NPP flagbearer race with 52 percent support among party delegates, while Adutwum trails significantly with one percent support, highlighting the electoral dynamics influencing current party discussions.

Adutwum argued that effective political strategy requires highlighting achievements rather than accepting blanket criticism, particularly regarding sectors where the party delivered measurable results during its governance period.

The former minister cited Ghana’s second-place ranking in Africa for education quality according to the Mo Ibrahim Index, achieved during NPP administration, as evidence of accomplishments that deserve recognition rather than overshadowing by economic challenges.

“If I were in his position, I would have handled it differently, especially when it comes to education,” Adutwum stated, suggesting alternative approaches to addressing party shortcomings while maintaining electoral competitiveness.

The Bosomtwe Member of Parliament acknowledged communication failures within the party, admitting that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) failed to effectively publicize significant policy achievements during its tenure, particularly in education transformation initiatives.

Adutwum’s intervention reflects broader concerns among party leadership about internal criticism potentially undermining electoral viability, especially as the party prepares for future political competitions following its recent electoral defeat.

The presidential aspirant has consistently highlighted his education ministry record, citing transformation of public schools, introduction of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) revamping as evidence of his administrative capabilities.

The clarification comes amid ongoing internal party discussions about leadership accountability and strategic positioning for future electoral cycles, with various flagbearer aspirants navigating complex loyalty dynamics within party structures.

Political analysts suggest Adutwum’s defense of Bawumia demonstrates strategic positioning within party hierarchy while attempting to maintain viability as a leadership alternative, despite current polling disadvantages in the flagbearer contest.