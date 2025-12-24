NPP Establishes Committee to Review Constitutional Reform Proposals

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has established a joint committee to examine the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) report and has urged party members to refrain from public commentary until an official position is established.

National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, December 23, following the presentation of the CRC’s final report to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday. The move comes as the opposition party seeks to develop a structured response to the comprehensive constitutional reform proposals.

The committee is co-chaired by Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, and Frank Davies, Chairman of the NPP’s Constitutional and Legal Committee. General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong directed the joint committee to study the recommendations carefully and advise the party’s National Council.

Other members include Hassan Tampuli (MP for Gushegu), O.B. Amoah (former MP for Akuapem South), Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah (MP for Manhyia South), Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (MP for Ofoase Ayirebi), Gary Nimako (Director of Legal Affairs), Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah (MP for Tachiman South), Dr. Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru (MP for Walewale), Fati Abubakar (former Minister of Information), and private legal practitioner Hanifa Adjoa Yahaya.

Nana Boakye explained that the NPP had actively participated in the constitutional review process from the beginning. “As part of participating in the Constitutional Review process, the leadership of the NPP constituted a joint committee led by Anyimadu and Frank Davies to present proposals to the Constitutional Review Committee,” he stated.

The party has called on members and supporters to exercise caution in their public statements about the CRC proposals while the internal review is underway. The directive aims to ensure that when the party speaks, it does so with a unified and carefully considered voice.

The Constitutional Review Committee, chaired by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), submitted its final report containing wide ranging recommendations for reforming the 1992 Constitution. The proposals include extending presidential terms from four to five years, lowering the presidential age limit from 40 to 30, and establishing a strict separation between the executive and legislative branches.

Among the most significant recommendations is the proposal to prevent Members of Parliament from serving as ministers, even if they resign their parliamentary seats during their term. The committee also proposed capping parliamentary seats at the current 276 members and limiting the number of Supreme Court justices to 15, including the Chief Justice.

The NPP’s decision to establish a review committee reflects the party’s approach to constitutional matters, particularly given that many of the proposed changes would fundamentally alter how political power operates in Ghana. The party had previously submitted its own proposals to the CRC during the consultation phase.

Nana Boakye emphasized that the structured review process demonstrates the party’s commitment to thoughtful analysis rather than hasty reactions. “The position of the Party on the final proposals submitted yesterday will soon be made public,” he assured party members and the general public.

The NPP’s careful approach comes at a time when the party is rebuilding after its defeat in the 2024 elections. Earlier this month, the party launched its own amended constitution, which expanded its electoral college and introduced reforms aimed at strengthening internal structures and communication systems ahead of the 2028 elections.

The joint committee’s work will involve analyzing how each CRC recommendation aligns with the NPP’s constitutional philosophy and assessing the potential implications for Ghana’s democratic governance. The committee is expected to complete its review in the coming weeks before presenting its findings to the National Council.

Political observers note that the NPP’s response to the constitutional reform proposals could significantly influence the national debate, particularly given that implementation will require parliamentary approval and, in some cases, referenda. The party currently holds seats in Parliament but is in opposition, meaning its position on the reforms will be crucial to their eventual passage or rejection.