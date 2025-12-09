NPP Enters Damage-Control Mode as Court-Annulled Kpandai Election Drags Party Into Fresh Controversy

The New Patriotic Party is scrambling to contain yet another wave of internal and public backlash after the annulment of Matthew Nyindam’s election forced the party into a defensive posture many interpret as a sign of deeper turbulence.

In a fiery press briefing in Accra, National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye declared unwavering support for Nyindam, whose legitimacy was stripped by a High Court ruling last month.

“We have not retreated,” he proclaimed—language critics argue exposes the party’s growing desperation as it grapples with a vacancy it cannot ignore.

Observers say the NPP’s militant rhetoric may do little to rebuild confidence among constituents who now face a repeat election under an atmosphere of uncertainty and political fatigue.

Nyindam, speaking to JoyNews, adopted a more restrained tone, describing the matter as “technical” and expressing faith in divine destiny rather than in political strategy while he awaits a December 16 Supreme Court hearing.

The Tamale High Court’s November 24 judgment, which invalidated the Kpandai parliamentary results, has already triggered formal administrative action. Parliament, in a letter signed by Clerk Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror on December 4, notified Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa that a rerun is legally required.

The development pushes the NPP into yet another costly fight—one that exposes cracks within the party and fuels speculation about its stability ahead of fresh polls.