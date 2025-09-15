NPP Elders Establish Oversight Committee for 2026 Presidential Race

Ghana’s New Patriotic Party Council of Elders has established a five-member oversight committee to monitor the conduct of presidential aspirants during the party’s upcoming flagbearer selection process scheduled for January 31, 2026.

The ad hoc committee, announced following consultations with presidential hopefuls on September 11, 2025, will police campaign activities to ensure orderly competition within the opposition party as it prepares to challenge the ruling National Democratic Congress in the 2028 general elections.

Council Chairman Hackman Owusu-Agyemang appointed Ing. Kwasi Abeasi to chair the oversight body, with members including Alex Glover-Quartey, Ato Hamilton, Kwadwo Afari, and Mark Opoku. The committee’s mandate encompasses monitoring aspirant behavior, examining complaints about inappropriate conduct, and recommending disciplinary measures when necessary.

The oversight mechanism reflects lessons learned from previous internal contests that damaged party unity. The NPP’s Council of Elders seeks to prevent abusive language, hate speech, and personal attacks that could weaken the party’s cohesion ahead of national elections.

Former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has already filed nomination papers, becoming the first candidate to complete the process for the January 2026 primary. Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who led the party’s unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign, is expected to contest the primaries based on his ongoing nationwide engagements with party faithful.

The party’s nomination process opened on July 29, 2025, with the deadline set for August 28, followed by candidate vetting from September 15-22. The structured timeline aims to provide adequate preparation time while maintaining competitive integrity throughout the selection process.

The oversight committee’s establishment signals the NPP’s commitment to internal democracy while protecting institutional reputation. Party leadership recognizes that divisive primary campaigns can undermine electoral prospects, particularly following the party’s defeat in the 2024 elections.

The committee will receive petitions regarding candidate misconduct and investigate allegations of campaign violations. Its recommendations could include warnings, sanctions, or more severe disciplinary measures depending on the severity of infractions.

Party officials emphasized cooperation between aspirants, campaign teams, and supporters as essential for successful primary implementation. The oversight mechanism represents a proactive approach to managing potential conflicts before they escalate into damaging public disputes.

The NPP faces the challenge of rebuilding after losing both presidential and parliamentary majorities in the 2024 elections. The party’s candidate Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat to John Mahama of the NDC, while the party lost its parliamentary majority in a landslide defeat.

The January 2026 primary will determine who leads the NPP’s efforts to regain political power in the 2028 elections. The party’s ability to conduct peaceful, respectful internal competition could influence its credibility with Ghanaian voters who witnessed divisive campaign rhetoric in recent election cycles.

The Council of Elders’ intervention demonstrates institutional maturity in managing internal democracy. The oversight committee’s success will largely depend on aspirant compliance and the leadership’s willingness to enforce disciplinary measures when necessary.

Political observers view the oversight mechanism as essential for maintaining party unity during what promises to be a competitive primary race. The NPP’s approach contrasts with previous internal contests that featured personal attacks and created lasting divisions within party ranks.

The committee’s work begins immediately, with ongoing monitoring of aspirant activities and public statements. Its effectiveness will be tested as campaign activities intensify leading up to the January 31, 2026 primary elections.